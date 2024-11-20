Kazakh President’s Visit to Hungary Strengthens Partnership Between Nations 

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hungary for a state visit on Nov. 19, marking another step in strengthening the evolving partnership rooted in shared historical ties. These ties trace back to the migration of Kipchak tribes to Hungary in the 13th century and have since evolved.

Kazakhstan and Hungary established diplomatic relations 32 years ago, with Hungary becoming the first Central European country to sign a strategic partnership declaration with Kazakhstan. This partnership has fostered stable political dialogue, aligning both nations on key geopolitical issues and regional security challenges.

Hungary has consistently supported Kazakhstan, backing its bid for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) chairmanship in 2010 and its hosting of EXPO 2017. Hungary also advocates for Kazakhstan’s accession to Council of Europe conventions in criminal justice and supports efforts to facilitate visa agreements with EU countries.

Last year, President Tokayev met with Hungarian President Katalin Novák during the 78th UN General Assembly to discuss trade, investment and cultural ties. In a separate visit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to Kazakhstan to discuss prospects for the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations with an emphasis on strengthening political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

“It is always nice to come home. Hungarians come to Kazakhstan with great pleasure because we are connected by thousands of years of common roots (…) Hungary has always been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan, and it will continue to be so. Relations between Hungary and Kazakhstan are as good as ever, but the potential, especially in the economy, is still great. We have good prospects,” said Orbán during his meeting in Akorda on Nov.2, 2023.

Energy collaboration and economic growth

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has significantly contributed to developing one of the country’s largest gas condensate fields, Rozhkovskoye.

Operational since December 2023, the field is expected to contribute more than 500 billion tenge (US$1.01 billion) to Kazakhstan’s National Fund. The joint venture Uralsk Oil and Gas, which includes KazMunayGas, MOL Group and China’s Sinopec, has invested $534 million into the project. Plans include producing 14.2 billion cubic meters of gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate by 2040, with significant benefits for local budgets and workforce development.

Hungarian companies are also exploring renewable energy opportunities in Kazakhstan. Globalia is constructing solar parks and hydrogen generators to supply power to four settlements and one industrial facility in Atyrau Region. The company is also developing an agricultural industrial park in Akmola Region, focusing on sustainable grain production and other agro-industrial initiatives.

Economic and trade relations

Trade between Kazakhstan and Hungary has seen steady growth, totaling $131.1 million until August, reflecting a 6.3% increase from the same period in 2023. The full-year trade turnover in 2023 reached $187.5 million, an 8.9% rise from the $172.2 million in 2022.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, while Kazakhstan’s exports to Hungary declined by 29.8% in 2024 due to reduced shipments of fish, ferroalloys and telecommunications equipment, imports from Hungary rose by 7.5%, reaching $128.3 million.

Despite this downturn, in November 2023, the government announced plans to increase exports by introducing 95 goods valued at approximately $700 million.

At the moment, 32 Hungarian enterprises operate in Kazakhstan alongside 39 joint Kazakh-Hungarian companies engaged in agriculture, trade, construction and mining. Over the past two decades, Hungarian investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $300 million, with projects spanning agriculture, mechanical engineering and logistics. Notable investors include MOL, Gedeon Richter and Egis.

Cultural and historical connections

This historical bond continues to inspire cultural and academic collaboration. Therefore, scientists from both countries are conducting joint archaeological research to study the history of the settlement of the Kipchaks in Hungary and the Magyars in Kazakhstan.

During the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Budapest, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary signed a Memorandum of Understanding, focusing on collaboration in training and education related to the peaceful uses of atomic energy.

Each year, 250 Kazakh students receive scholarships to study in Hungary under the Stipendium Hungaricum program.

Artists, scientists, and athletes from the two countries participate in various cultural and sports events in Kazakhstan and Hungary. In 2023, Hungarian audiences were introduced to Kazakh culture through performances by Arnau and Turan ethnic and folklore ensembles, as well as the Academic Orchestra of Kazakh Folk Instruments named after Dinara Nurpeisova.

The cultural connection extended to cinema, with the Days of Kazakh Cinema held in Budapest. The event featured screenings of films such as The Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne and Oliara, offering Hungarian audiences a glimpse into Kazakh history and storytelling.

Agreements signed

Over the past decades, the nations have signed numerous agreements on cooperation in combating organized crime, terrorism, and illicit drug trafficking, as well as on economic collaboration and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Since 1996, the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fight Against Organized Crime, Terrorism, and the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been operational. Since 2008, the two countries have maintained the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In 2012, the Kazakh-Hungarian Business Council was established. Two years later, Kazakhstan and Hungary signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

The establishment of the Kazakh-Hungarian Agricultural Direct Investment Fund in 2015, with an authorized capital of $40 million, underscored the countries’ growing economic partnership. That same year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to create the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council.

In June 2017, the two countries launched direct flights between Budapest and Astana to facilitate connectivity between the two nations.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.