UN Secretary-General Outlines Kazakhstan’s Important Role in Ensuring Global Security & Peace

ASTANA – UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized Kazakhstan’s important role in ensuring global security and peace during a July 3 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kazakh capital.

Guterres said that he views his visit as a manifestation of the solidarity and support that the UN provides to Kazakhstan and its chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), reported the Akorda press service.

“Kazakhstan serves as a shining example of a consistent struggle for peace. Your country has always been a ‘bridge builder’, a messenger of peace, a mediator of unification, including in very difficult circumstances. Astana is the center of many peacekeeping initiatives, including the Astana Process on Syria. Astana has always been a platform for peace, Kazakhstan has enormous moral authority. You are a leader in nuclear disarmament, and in many other areas you have proved your devotion to peace,” said Guterres.

Tokayev noted that the visit of Guterres is an excellent opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.

“Your visit to Astana and participation in the SCO summit is a vivid symbol of close interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN. This reflects our involvement in the activities of the UN. Kazakhstan and I personally, as the President, fully support the activities of the UN in the current difficult conditions,” the President said.

The sides discussed topics of strengthening regional cooperation between the states of Central Asia, priority areas of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, as well as the international agenda. Guterres praised the processes of economic integration in the region and noted its enormous potential in resolving global issues.

UN Secretary-General visited UN Plaza in Almaty

Earlier the same day, Guterres visited the UN Plaza – the UN building in Almaty, where he met with the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Michaela Friberg-Storey, as well as with the heads of UN agencies accredited in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin and the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York, Kairat Umarov, attended the meeting, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Guterres, in his speech, appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in promoting topics related to strengthening peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring human rights, and spoke positively about the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan at international platforms.

Given the particular relevance of the issues of melting glaciers due to climate change in Central Asia, Guterres was presented with information on the activities of the UNESCO Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish in Almaty the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region.

The official inauguration of the UN Plaza building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Today, the UN building in Almaty houses 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people.

Kazakhstan was unanimously admitted to the UN at the 46th session of the UN General Assembly on March 2, 1992. The accession marked the international recognition of state sovereignty and Kazakhstan’s independence.

Last year, addressing the first session of the Leaders’ Dialogue in New York, Tokayev reiterated the country’s commitment to support the UN agenda.