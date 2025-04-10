Kazakhstan Sends Second Peacekeeping Contingent to Golan Heights

ASTANA – Kazakhstan dispatched its second national peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights under the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission on April 10, reported the Defense Ministry’s press service.

A total of 139 service members of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces departed from Almaty to Damascus.

All personnel were selected on a voluntary basis, including two women, following comprehensive training that assessed professional skills and moral qualities.

Kazakh peacekeepers will perform duties to patrol, guard checkpoints, destroy explosive devices, and escort and evacuate UN personnel.

During the send-off ceremony, Deputy Defense Minister Major General Shaikh-Hasan Zhazykbayev noted that Kazakhstan’s independent deployment highlights its growing international standing and commitment to global peace.