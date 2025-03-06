Azerbaijan’s Ambassador on Deepening Ties With Kazakhstan, Energy Cooperation and Shared Tragedy

ASTANA – In an interview with The Astana Times, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov reflects on how the two nations are forging closer ties across various areas and the profound way the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau in December further cemented the deep bond between the two countries.

Tragedy that brought nations closer

“At the end of last year, on the morning of Dec. 25, as we were all preparing for the New Year, planning to celebrate the holiday with our families and loved ones, we were struck by the tragic news of the passenger plane crash involving Azerbaijan Airlines,” said Atamoglanov, who has served in Kazakhstan since July 2021.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 38 people, including six Kazakh citizens, revealed the profound solidarity between the two nations.

“This tragedy has left a deep mark on all our hearts. But I also want to say that it has brought us closer together. Once again, it showed the whole world that we are brotherly nations. Not just in words, but in deeds. As the saying goes, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed.’ We saw this with our own eyes here in Kazakhstan,” Atamoglanov said.

The ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Kazakh government, emergency services, and local officials involved in the response.

“Following the crash, all the relevant services in Kazakhstan responded immediately. We witnessed how promptly they acted both during and after the disaster, and how ordinary citizens stood in line to donate blood. The leadership of Kazakhstan closely monitored the rescue efforts, and all necessary measures were taken,” he said.

A special state commission set up by the Kazakh government continues working to investigate the causes of the crash. The preliminary report was published in January.

“The relevant authorities of our two countries worked closely together on this matter, with Azerbaijani specialists participating in the investigation alongside their Kazakh colleagues. I would like to thank the Kazakh side for providing the necessary conditions during these difficult days for the Azerbaijani experts and medical personnel working in Aktau,” he said.

Dialogue that rarely pauses

The evolving ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have built on decades of long-standing partnership, strengthened not only by the shared Caspian Sea but also by frequent political contacts and the close ties between the presidents.

In March 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Baku, where he and President Ilham Aliyev convened the first Supreme Council meeting. The ambassador sees it as a historic milestone.

That visit followed Aliyev’s trip to Kazakhstan in April 2023. Beyond the official meetings, the two presidents met multiple times informally at summits and forums.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Aliyev on March 3 in Baku during his official visit to Azerbaijan.

Describing Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as “strategic partners and allies,” Atamoglanov stressed the development of relations with Kazakhstan is one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

“Our shared ethnic roots and religion, similar cultural values, common history, and geographic proximity as Caspian neighbors are important factors that bring our nations closer together. These values, shaped over centuries, have laid a strong foundation for cooperation. All of this unites our countries, creating a solid basis for fostering fruitful collaboration,” he said.

$1 billion target

Beyond political cooperation, trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is steadily rising, with both countries working toward an ambitious new goal – a $1 billion trade turnover. While the latest figures for 2024 – $533 million – hit just half of it, Atamoglanov is optimistic this target is well within reach.

“The measures taken are already yielding results. In recent years, we have seen significant growth in trade turnover, and I believe this is far from the limit. Today, there are highly favorable conditions for further increasing these figures. A solid legal framework has been established, and most importantly, there is strong political will on both sides,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s main exports to Azerbaijan include non-ferrous metals, crude oil, petroleum products and parts for electric motors and installations. In return, Azerbaijan exports ships for transportation, mineral waters, textiles, polyethylene, construction materials and various agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables.

Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 130 types of non-resource goods to Azerbaijan, worth more than $340 million.

Energy cooperation

Energy cooperation is a cornerstone of the bilateral relations. Atamoglanov said the export of electricity from Central Asia to European markets via the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan has become a key priority on the regional cooperation agenda. To facilitate this, a high-voltage power cable will be laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, creating a new infrastructure link between the regions.

“During the COP29 climate summit last November in Baku, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a strategic partnership agreement on the production and transmission of green energy. The initiative aims to establish a reliable corridor for the delivery of clean energy to European markets, aligning with global efforts to transition to renewable sources,” he said.

The ambassador also sees promising opportunities in the oil and gas sector, where both countries witness the steady growth.

“In recent years, we have seen steady growth in this area, and under the latest agreements, plans are in place to gradually increase the volume of Kazakh oil transiting through Azerbaijan. Both sides are working to enhance infrastructure in line with international standards, including acquiring new vessels, tankers, and more,” he said.

In the end of January, Kazakhstan shipped the first crude oil produced at the Kashagan field to Baku to deliver through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The initiative is part of Kazakhstan’s strategy to diversify its oil export routes, reducing reliance on traditional pathways.

In November, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev indicated plans to increase oil shipments via the BTC pipeline to as much as 20 million tons annually, up from the current 1.5 million tons.

Atamoglanov said the numbers “speak for themselves.” In 2023, 1.3 million tons of Kazakh oil were exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which, he noted, is 5.5 times more than in 2022.

“In 2024, this figure increased to 1.5 million tons. As one can see, cooperation in this area is growing, further illustrated by the shipment of the first batch of oil from the Kashagan field to Baku. According to forecasts, the volume of Kazakh oil transiting through Azerbaijan is expected to reach two million tons,” he said.

Middle Corridor as a strategic area of cooperation

When asked how both countries work together in unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a key corridor connecting China to European markets via the Caspian Sea, the ambassador said the route is one of the key projects setting the regional cooperation agenda.

“The advantageous location of both countries along key transcontinental transport and communication corridors provides ample opportunities to further expand our cooperation in this sector. Both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have created all the necessary conditions to support this goal, including the construction of modern seaports, railways, highways, and other essential infrastructure,” Atamoglanov said.

In November 2022, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia signed the roadmap to address the bottlenecks in the corridor.

He highlighted a modern transport and logistics infrastructure in Azerbaijan to ensure the full operation of the corridor, and said that the work in this direction continues.

“In the near future, the capacity of the Baku international sea trade port, which currently handles 15 million tons of cargo per year, will be expanded to 25 million tons. The capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be increased from the current one million tons to five million tons,” Atamoglanov said.

The ambassador sees the growing competitiveness of the corridor.

“Even today, we are already seeing significant growth in freight volumes. In 2023, cargo transported via the Middle Corridor totaled 2.76 million [tons], representing a 65% increase compared to 2022. In the first 10 months of 2024, total cargo volume reached 3.8 million tons, 68% higher than during the same period in 2023,” he said.

Container shipments also surged. They made up 46,300 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from January to October last year — nearly triple the volume recorded the year before. This includes 27,600 TEU shipped from China, a substantial 26-fold increase compared to 2023.

“The implementation of projects aimed at developing the Middle Corridor will further strengthen the transit potential of cargo transportation and ensure a seamless ‘door-to-door’ logistics cycle along the entire route,” he added.

Turkic rapprochement

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Atamoglanov emphasized collaboration within the Turkic world, a concept Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have championed in recent years.

“The Turkic world spans a vast geographic area with a population of over 200 million people and possesses enormous economic potential, rich energy resources, and vital transport routes. Expanding ties with Turkic countries and strengthening the unity of the Turkic world is one of Azerbaijan’s key foreign policy priorities,” said the ambassador.

For both countries, the idea of the Turkic world is not a mere cultural project, but an economic and geopolitical force in its own right. The role of the Organization of Turkic States, which Kazakhstan chaired in 2024, is “extremely vital,” said Atamoglanov.

“As you know, economic cooperation between our countries has been steadily gaining momentum in recent years, with trade volumes continuing to grow. To help us reach our shared goals, a number of key documents and action plans have been adopted within the OTS. In short, the organization has proven its relevance and has started to shape the Turkic world as a new geopolitical reality,” he said.

Atamoglanov said there is a clear vision on the future of this process. The creation of the Turkic Investment Fund and the move toward a common alphabet are key steps in deepening this cooperation.

People-to-people ties and a strong cultural bond

Atamoglanov said he is “absolutely confident” that the bonds between people will continue to grow. He pointed to the Kurmangazy Center for Children’s Creative Development in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli, a project initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a symbol of deepening cultural partnership.

In December 2023, Azerbaijan hosted the Days of Kazakh Culture. The public had a chance to enjoy the solo concert by the Hassak ethno-folk group, “Karagoz” play and an exhibition of Kazakh visual art.

Likewise, in September 2024, Kazakhstan hosted the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, drawing an equally enthusiastic response.

“Our countries have always shown great interest in and respect for each other’s cultural heritage and history. This tradition continues to this day — and I would even say it’s growing even stronger,” said Atamoglanov.

The latest figures reflect this interest. Atamoglanov said in 2023, the number of Kazakh citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 91% compared to 2022, reaching 58,072 people. In 2024, this figure rose to 86,304, a 49% increase compared to 2023.

“This makes us very happy,” he added.