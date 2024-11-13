Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Sign Agreement on Energy System Integration

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a strategic partnership agreement on production and transfer of green energy on Nov. 13 on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, held as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

According to the Akorda press service, this opens up new opportunities for integrating the countries’ energy systems and creating reliable corridors to supply green energy to the European and other markets.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan prioritizes green energy in its strive for carbon neutrality.

“We are working to reduce dependence on fossil resources, developing technological innovations, and creating infrastructure capable of supporting our environmental sustainability. Kazakhstan has reached agreements with foreign partners on green projects with a total capacity of 43 gigawatts (GW),” he said.

Mirziyoyev highlighted that the wind and solar energy that will be transmitted would help mitigate the impact on the climate.

Energy ministers of the three countries and Saudi Arabia also signed an executive program to cooperate in green energy development and transfer.