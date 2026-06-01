Kazakhstan Advances Przewalski’s Horse Restoration with Wild Release and New Arrivals

ASTANA – A group of Przewalski’s horses was released into the wild at the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve on May 25, marking an important milestone in efforts to return the rare species to its historical range and restore a sustainable population in Kazakhstan.

The stallion Galvan arrived in Kazakhstan from Prague, and four mares arrived from Hortobágy National Park (Hungary). The animals underwent a year-long adaptation period in the center’s spacious enclosures under the constant supervision of specialists and veterinarians.

During this time, the horses adapted to the new natural and climatic conditions, survived the winter safely, and prepared for independent life in the steppe, reported the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Before his release, Galvan was fitted with a GPS collar, which allows tracking of the group’s movements and the collection of important information about the animals’ behavior in their natural habitat.

After their release, horses began exploring the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve. According to specialists, the animals are doing well and are actively exploring new pastures and watering holes. Following their release, Przewalski’s horses remain under constant observation and protection by state reserve rangers. Specialists continue to monitor their movements and adaptation to the wild.

Meanwhile, a new group of eight Przewalski’s horses is set to arrive in Kazakhstan this week, Kazinform reported on May 30.

A Czech Army CASA aircraft is scheduled to deliver four stallions from Prague Zoo to Kostanai Airport early on June 1. The animals will then travel approximately 550 kilometers to the reintroduction center in the steppe. A second flight carrying four mares from Berlin’s Tierpark is expected on June 5.

The reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses in Kazakhstan began in June 2024 with the arrival of the first group. Additional horses were brought to the country in June 2025, and the latest arrivals will further strengthen efforts to restore the species to the Kazakh steppe.