Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Sign Agreement for Underwater Fiber-Optic Communication Line

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement to design and construct an underwater fiber-optic communication line during an official visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to Azerbaijan on March 3, the Prime Minister’s press service reported. The project aims to significantly enhance communication quality and data transmission between Asia and Europe.

Bektenov met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, enhancing the strong relationship between the two countries.

During the talks with Asadov, the officials discussed trade and economic relations, transport and logistics collaboration, and the development of cultural and humanitarian ties. The trade turnover between the two nations reached $533 million in 2024. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 130 non-commodity goods worth over $340 million to Azerbaijan.

Transportation cooperation was a key focus, highlighted by a 62% increase in cargo volume along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reaching 4.5 million tons. Additionally, the effective integration of the Digital Trade Corridor platform between the railways of both countries was emphasized.

Discussions also covered cultural and humanitarian collaboration, with Azerbaijan recognizing Kazakhstan’s efforts to restore Karabakh. Both sides reiterated their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and cooperation in multiple areas.