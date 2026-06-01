Astana LRT Carries 1 Million Passengers in Two Weeks, Says Mayor

ASTANA – Since the launch of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), passenger traffic has reached 1 million within just two weeks, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek wrote on his Instagram page on May 31.

According to him, daily passenger flow is approximately 65,000-75,000, highlighting strong demand for the new urban rail transport system among residents and visitors to the capital.

“These figures demonstrate the demand for this new mode of urban rail transport among residents and visitors of the capital. I express my gratitude to all passengers for their active use of the LRT, their trust in the new transport system, and their responsible approach to infrastructure,” he wrote.

Kassymbek also noted that construction has begun on the second phase of the LRT toward the Kosshy direction, aimed at further developing the capital’s transport infrastructure. Astana’s LRT was launched on May 16.