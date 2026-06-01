Children Make Up More Than Third of Kazakhstan’s Population

By Dana Omirgazy in Editor’s Picks, Nation on 1 June 2026

ASTANA – Children account for more than one-third of Kazakhstan’s population, with 6.9 million people aged 0-17 living in the country as of the beginning of this year, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Photo credit: ummet.kz

Children represent 33.6% of Kazakhstan’s total population. Of them, 62.3% live in cities, while 37.7% reside in rural areas.

Boys make up 51.4% of the child population, compared to 48.6% for girls.

The largest number of children lives in the Turkistan Region, with 910,400 children (13.2% of the national total), followed by Almaty with 688,900 (10%) and the Almaty Region with 572,300 (8.3%).

Over the past five years, the number of children in Kazakhstan has increased by 4.4%.

Today, Kazakhstan is celebrating International Children’s Day with festive programs.


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