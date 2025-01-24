Preliminary Findings on AZAL Plane Crash Near Aktau to be Announced Next Week

ASTANA – Preliminary results from the investigation into the AZAL plane crash near Aktau are expected to be announced next week, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said during a Jan. 24 government briefing, reported Kazinform.

The investigation, conducted according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, involves approximately 17-18 experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, alongside ICAO representatives.

Bozumbayev also confirmed the opening of a criminal case following the crash.

“A ballistic and explosive-technical examination is underway. Our security forces are working closely,” he added.

Bozumbayev noted that families of the victims will receive five million tenge (US$9,615) each.

“Social assistance was provided, each family was paid the required amount. Burial expenses, travel to the crash site, and other related costs were covered by the akimats (cities’ and regions’ administrations). Next week, we plan to provide financial support to these families through sponsorship funds,” he said.