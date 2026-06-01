Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Media Preview Ahead of OVO Premiere in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – One day before the official premiere of OVO in Kazakhstan, the Cirque du Soleil team will give media representatives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s most celebrated productions.

Two special events will take place in Astana: a private rehearsal tour on June 3 and the official premiere on June 4. On the eve of the first performance, Cirque du Soleil will host an exclusive backstage experience for a limited number of invited guests.

“Attendees will have the unique opportunity to observe a rehearsal and step into a space normally inaccessible to the public – catching a first glimpse of the show before its official opening, capturing exclusive footage, conducting interviews, and exploring the behind-the-scenes of one of the world’s most renowned live productions,” the Cirque’s statement reads.

In its 42-year history, this marks only the second visit of Cirque du Soleil to Kazakhstan since the troupe performed in Astana during Expo 2017.

The OVO tour is expected to become one of the country’s most significant cultural events of the year and offers a rare opportunity for audiences to experience a world-renowned production without leaving the country, with performances taking place in both Astana and Almaty.

OVO by Cirque du Soleil is a vibrant acrobatic spectacle set in the colorful world of insects. The production is brought to life by an international team of more than 100 professionals from 25 countries. Combining acrobatics, live music, large-scale visual design, and Cirque du Soleil’s signature storytelling, OVO delivers an immersive experience for audiences of all ages.