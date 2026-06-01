LOT Polish Airlines Launches Direct Almaty-Warsaw Flights

ASTANA – A direct air route between Almaty and Warsaw was launched on May 31, operated by LOT Polish Airlines, the national carrier of Poland.

Flights on the Almaty-Warsaw-Almaty route will operate four times a week using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, improving air connectivity between Kazakhstan’s largest city and the Polish capital.

An official presentation of the new route was held at Warsaw Chopin Frederic International Airport, attended by representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland, government officials, business representatives, and tourism sector representatives, as well as LOT Polish Airlines management, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Speakers at the event highlighted that the new connection is expected to strengthen economic, cultural, and tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Poland. The launch also aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategy to develop international transport links and enhance its role as a regional aviation hub.