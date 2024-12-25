BREAKING: Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Crashes near Aktau with 67 Aboard

By Aida Haidar in Editor’s Picks, International on 25 December 2024

ASTANA – An Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau on Dec. 25. The aircraft was carrying 67 people, including five crew members.

According to preliminary information from the Kazakh Emergency Ministry, 25 individuals have survived the crash, with 22 currently hospitalized.

A total of 150 personnel and 45 equipment units from Kazakhstan’s Emergency Situations Department, the National Guard, and other emergency services have been deployed to the crash site. 

Passenger lists are still being clarified.

The news article is to be updated. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »