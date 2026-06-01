Kazakhstan Celebrates International Children’s Day with Clown Festival

ASTANA – The beginning of summer marks the International Children’s Day, and Kazakhstan, home to 6.9 million children, is celebrating with a wide range of family-friendly events nationwide.

The Kazakh capital is hosting the third International Clown Festival to create a festive atmosphere for children, promote family-oriented cultural recreation, and foster an open and creative environment for residents and visitors, the Astana Akimat (city administration) reported on May 28.

As part of the program, a clown parade will begin at midday at the Baiterek Monument and proceed to Lovers’ Park. The festival features the renowned Muturganov family, artists from across Kazakhstan, and performers from Argentina, Denmark, France, Italy, and Russia.

Later in the day, festival participants will present a concert featuring performances and creative productions for children and families.

The celebrations also include a special event at Akorda, where 100 outstanding schoolchildren from across Kazakhstan visited the Presidential Residence. The participants, including Olympiad winners, top students, and young achievers in sports and the arts, toured the residence, explored its halls and library, learned about its history, and received commemorative gifts on behalf of the President.