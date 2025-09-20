Switzerland’s House of Religions Highlights Path for Peace

ASTANA — Religious leaders have the power to calm conflicts swiftly and lay the groundwork for lasting peace when they choose to unite across communities and promote the peaceful values of their faiths, said Laila Sheikh, director of the House of Religions – Dialogue of Cultures in Bern, Switzerland, in an interview with The Astana Times.

Sheikh, who took over as a director of the House of Religions in June 2025 after more than 20 years in Swiss diplomacy, attended the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 17-18 in Astana. The congress brought together 100 delegations of faith and civic leaders, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s role as a global hub for dialogue at a time of geopolitical turbulence.

“The convening power of the Republic of Kazakhstan is outstanding. The Astana Peace Declaration 2025 covers a wide range of crucial issues and calls for urgent positive action. Religious leaders have a key role to play in working towards the positive development of our shared planet,” she said.

“Religious leaders have a strong influence on their communities. They can always use it positively for peaceful means, to reduce tensions, and even violence. This can be done very rapidly in case of an open violent conflict or to calm down a situation. However, conflict resolution and lasting peace often require a long-term investment,” said Sheikh.

“The better religious leaders are connected and have the capacity to reach out to representatives of other communities, and in the best case, to unite and stand firmly together, the more positive impact they can have,” she added.

Sheikh noted that the congress not only allowed her to connect with religious leaders, scholars, and dialogue institutions worldwide, but also to introduce the work of the House of Religions – Dialogue of Cultures, the only institution of its kind.

From minority voice to bridge builder

Her commitment to dialogue and inclusion has deep personal roots. Growing up as one of the few Muslim children in the Catholic canton of Fribourg, Sheikh quickly understood the value of bridging differences.

“Belonging to a minority group in Switzerland made me aware, at a young age, that people have different viewpoints and perspectives, depending on their background. Early on, I became a bridge builder. I started engaging in interreligious and intercultural dialogue, teacher training and many other forums,” said Sheikh.

“As a Swiss diplomat, I had the privilege of representing a country that is strongly committed to dialogue and peacebuilding. I enjoy including a personal approach to political issues,” she added.

A showcase of coexistence

Today, Sheikh brings those experiences into her leadership of the House of Religions. In Bern, Alevites, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus and Muslims hold their ceremonies in designated spaces. The program features cultural events, panel discussions, lectures, exhibitions and educational activities, particularly for schools and professional groups. Representatives of Jewish, Baha’i and Sikh communities also participate.

Sheikh often describes the House of Religions as a “showcase” of coexistence. This vision resonates with Kazakhstan’s own multivector diplomacy, which aims to position the country as a bridge in global peacebuilding.

“It is fundamental to accept that different perspectives and interests exist, depending on the vantage point of a person, institution or country. Secondly, it is important that all parties are recognized and feel truly seen and taken seriously. The third step is to understand the needs and true interests of each party and work on finding the common ground. This process can take a long time,” said Sheikh.

She stressed that equity among all groups remains a central tenet of the institution’s philosophy.

“We honor and respect each religious or cultural identity and tradition. This aspect is key in our work. In addition, we seek to engage with the public and to showcase diversity as an asset,” she said.

Women and youth at the forefront

The House of Religions receives approximately 100,000 visitors annually. Each Friday, 300 people attend prayers. The Hindu temple alone hosts more than 220 celebrations a year. Major holidays attract thousands of people.

As a director, Sheikh prioritizes expanding educational programs, growing audiences, ensuring sustainable financing, and advancing gender equality and safety. She emphasized that most employees and volunteers at the institution are women, whose strong commitment drives its mission of dialogue, justice and peace.

“Women represent half of the world’s population, but are still too often left out in decision-making. Stable, prosperous and peaceful societies depend on gender equality. Every member of a given society must have the right to realize their full potential and make meaningful contributions,” she said.

She also underlined the importance of empowering youth and engaging local communities in interfaith dialogue.

“Such a forum is a unique opportunity for young aspiring leaders to interact with their peers who have different religious and cultural backgrounds, to learn from each other and to build bridges. Human connections and first-hand knowledge are powerful tools to reduce prejudice, foster empathy and create a common future,” said Sheikh.