Kazakhstan Shows World Peaceful Coexistence Is Possible, Says Rabbi Karnauh

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 17-18. Over the years, the event has become a platform for fostering interreligious dialogue and uniting spiritual leaders in addressing challenges.

Ahead of the congress, The Astana Times launches a series of articles on the diversity of spiritual life in Kazakhstan. In an interview, Shmuel Karnauh, the chief rabbi of Astana and the Akmola Region, shared the significance of the congress, the message the Jewish community seeks to convey, and the ways the community is developing in Kazakhstan.

Karnauh described the congress as a one-of-a-kind platform that allows leaders of various religions not only to declare their values but also to meet in person, listen to one another, and build bridges of mutual understanding.

“Especially today, when the world is facing crises of trust, conflicts and religious intolerance, a platform plays an essential role. For us, representatives of the Jewish community, participating in the congress is an honor and an opportunity to contribute to building peace,” he said.

The chief rabbi highlighted issues for discussion, including preserving traditional values amid globalization, protecting freedom of religion, and combating extremism and religious hatred. He also pointed to the growing threat of online incitement to ethnic hatred.

“A huge number of fake news stories and anonymous social media accounts deliberately influence young people’s minds, shaping prejudice, stereotypes, and intolerance. We must work together to counter this by promoting digital literacy, critical thinking, and a culture of respectful communication,” said Karnauh.

He said the community’s message is simple but profound: people are created in the image of God.

“This means that every person, regardless of origin, nationality, or faith, has infinite value. We want to remind everyone that light is stronger than darkness. One act of kindness can change someone’s fate, and together, we can change the whole world for the better. The Torah contains principles that everyone can accept, such as respect for life, the pursuit of justice, helping those in need, and caring for one’s neighbor. These values should form the foundation for dialogue among nations and religions,” he said.

The Jewish community in Kazakhstan

According to various sources, between 4,000 and 10,000 Jews live in Kazakhstan. The Mitzvah Association of Jewish National Organizations, operating since 1992, includes 20 ethnocultural associations, 13 charitable organizations, and 13 community centers.

Karnauh described the life of the Jewish community in Astana as “a living organism that unites people of all ages.” The community runs a synagogue and cultural center, holds Torah classes, celebrates holidays, organizes intergenerational gatherings, and offers volunteer programs.

“We are actively engaged in cultural and educational work, inviting lecturers, organizing children’s and youth events, and publishing educational materials. Our main goal is to restore traditions, faith, and Jewish identity. We are creating conditions for everyone to connect with their roots and feel part of the Jewish people,” he said.

He expressed delight at the growing involvement of young people.

“We run programs for teenagers and students, youth Shabbats, camps, lectures, and cooking masterclasses. However, we face a serious challenge, a high level of assimilation. That is why we try to help young people feel like true Jews, to experience a living connection with the Jewish people, and to open the curtain to the depth of the Torah,” said the Chief rabbi.

Freedom and coexistence

Discussing the U.S. Jackson-Vanik amendment, adopted in 1973, Karnauh said it became a symbol of international solidarity with Jews facing emigration restrictions and religious discrimination in the Soviet Union.

“Thanks to international pressure, millions were able to leave freely, reunite with loved ones, and start new lives. Even those who stayed felt they had not been forgotten. Those of us who can influence the repeal of this amendment concerning Kazakhstan are doing everything possible. The country is the complete opposite of the conditions the amendment was meant to address. Here, there is freedom of religion,” he said.

The fall of the Iron Curtain was a turning point for millions of Jews, he said, granting not only the freedom to leave but also to live openly where they were.

“For the Jewish community of Kazakhstan, this meant a new era. We could openly practice our faith, build synagogues, and celebrate Shabbat and Jewish holidays without fear. Kazakhstan has become an example of respectful and friendly treatment of national and religious minorities. We are grateful to be able to develop our community, pass on traditions to the younger generation, and be an active part of the country’s life,” said Karnauh.

Karnauh noted that Kazakhstan has shown that respectful and peaceful coexistence is possible.

“Instead of pressure – dialogue. Instead of isolation – partnership. This is what works here and can be an example for others,” he said.

The chief rabbi also emphasized the important role of religious leaders in building peace and understanding.