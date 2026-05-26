Kazakhstan Expands Direct Flights to Prague, Hanoi, Izmir, and Baku

ASTANA – Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has announced the launch of new direct flights from Almaty to Hanoi and Prague, marking the airline’s entry into the European Union market and expanding Kazakhstan’s international air connectivity.

Starting Oct. 10, the new routes will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays using Airbus A330 aircraft. The expansion strengthens travel links between Kazakhstan, Southeast Asia, and Europe while providing passengers with access to Vietjet’s broader network of more than 186 destinations across 20 countries and territories, reported the airline’s press service on May 25.

The Almaty-Hanoi flight will depart Almaty at 8.10 a.m. local time and arrive in Hanoi at 4.20 p.m. the same day. Return flights will leave Hanoi at 8.25 a.m. and arrive in Almaty at 12.50 p.m. local time.

The Almaty-Prague service will depart Almaty at 2.20 p.m. local time and arrive in Prague at 6.55 p.m. the same day. Return flights will leave Prague at 8.30 p.m. and land in Almaty at 7.10 a.m. the following day.

Tickets are available through Vietjet’s official website, mobile application, and authorized sales agencies worldwide.

According to Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thanh Son, the launch of the new routes is part of the airline’s strategy to expand its global presence and strengthen connections between Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Europe.

“We are building bridges between these dynamically developing markets, making travel more accessible and convenient,” he said, adding that the new flights are expected to boost tourism, business cooperation, and cultural exchange among the three countries.

Izmir flights to launch in July

Separately, direct flights between Izmir and Almaty will also launch on July 31, following negotiations between Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Izmir and SunExpress. The route will operate twice weekly through the end of October and is expected to improve travel access for tourists, students, business travelers, and Kazakh citizens.

AZAL launches Shymkent-Baku flights, KMG-Aero to provide fuel services

KazMunayGas-Aero and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) have signed an agreement for aircraft refueling services at Shymkent International Airport.

Starting June 16, AZAL will operate regular passenger flights on the Shymkent-Baku route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Under the agreement, KazMunayGas-Aero will provide aircraft refueling services in line with international safety and quality standards. The partnership supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen its transport and logistics sector, improve airport competitiveness, and attract more international airlines.