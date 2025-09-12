Peace Begins With Respect, Says Catholic Bishop Ahead of Global Congress

Editor’s Note: In the run-up to the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Sept. 17–18 in Astana, The Astana Times has launched a special series exploring the diversity of spiritual life in Kazakhstan. The first articles highlighted the Jewish, Bahá’í, Russian Orthodox, Pentecostal church and Muslim communities.

ASTANA — When different traditions come together in mutual respect, it shows that unity begins with small, but powerful, steps toward one another, said Bishop José Luis Mumbiela Sierra, a head of the Catholic Diocese of the Holy Trinity in Almaty and chairman of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Central Asia, in an interview with The Astana Times.



“In a world torn by conflict, every step toward one another is already a victory. If participants take home not only memories but also a genuine desire to cooperate and build a culture of peace, that will be the true fruit of this gathering,” said Mumbiela, noting that the most important outcome of the congress should be a stronger sense of trust between participants, rather than symbolic documents alone.

He highlighted that faith must guide peacebuilding, inspire dialogue, and offer solutions to global challenges.

“Participation in this congress is not simply a diplomatic mission, but above all, a service to the cause of peace. As the Second Vatican Council teaches in the Nostra aetate declaration, the church respects all religions and seeks to recognize, preserve, and develop the spiritual and moral goods they bring to humanity. Interreligious dialogue today is not a luxury but a vital necessity for peace and for future generations,” said Mumbiela.

“It does not mean renouncing one’s own faith, but is a path of respect and openness, when we consider the spiritual and moral values of other traditions with attention and love,” he added.

Recalling Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan in 2022, Mumbiela emphasized the pontiff’s words that “religion is not a problem but part of the solution.” He noted that although the catholic community in Central Asia is small, it strives to be “the salt of the earth and the light of the world” by contributing to the common good.

“Archbishop-Metropolitan Tomasz Peta will represent the Catholic communities of Kazakhstan at the Congress, and I see our task, as Catholic bishops, in strengthening trust between religions and bearing witness to the value of the human person and the dignity of each one created in the image of God,” Mumbiela said.

Kazakhstan’s model of religious harmony

Mumbiela highlighted that Kazakhstan’s experience with interfaith relations is shaped by its unique historical and social context.

“Kazakhstan truly offers the world an example of how peace and harmony can be built, and this is not by chance. Here, a multiethnic and multiconfessional society has historically developed, and the state has managed to turn this diversity into a source of wealth rather than conflict,” he said.

“The secret of the Kazakh model lies in a wise policy that supports dialogue and freedom of belief, combined with a culture of hospitality and the genuine desire of communities to cooperate,” Mumbiela added.

He noted that this approach does not seek uniformity, but instead recognizes that genuine agreement emerges when the dignity of each person and each community is respected. In his view, such a model demonstrates how diversity can be organized as a civic resource rather than treated as a challenge.

Spiritual values in a troubled world

The bishop underlined that today’s global challenges cannot be solved solely through political or economic means, because their roots often lie deeper than material conditions. Mumbiela noted that issues such as armed conflicts, widening inequality, and environmental degradation reveal not just failures of governance or markets but a broader erosion of values and guiding principles.

“This is what Pope Francis spoke about at the seventh congress: people are losing spiritual orientation, and without an inner foundation, we easily slide into the logic of force, hatred, and profit,” said Mumbiela.

Mumbiela noted that religions can provide three key guidelines, including education in respect for life and peace, the formation of solidarity and care for the poor and marginalized, and a reminder of the duty to safeguard the “common home,” or creation, as Pope Francis wrote in the encyclical Laudato si’.

“Every human being has inviolable dignity, we are equal and connected with one another as one human family. When we view the world through the lens of fraternity and responsibility before the Creator, we understand that we cannot build our own well-being at the cost of others’ suffering,” said Mumbiela.

“Therefore, interreligious dialogue, as in Astana, has practical significance: it can inspire world leaders to make decisions that serve humanity and peace, not just short-term interests,” he added.

Ethics in the digital age

Addressing the rapid rise of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the bishop emphasized that new tools pose not only practical questions but also ethical ones. He said the main issue is how humanity chooses to use technological advances and whether they reinforce or undermine human dignity.

“The main challenge, as I see it, is not to lose the human being at the center – not to allow machines to decide for us what it even means to be human. Otherwise, as the church warns, we risk losing the ability for genuine relationships, compassion, and the search for meaning. There is also the danger of new forms of inequality, when access to technologies or control over them is concentrated in the hands of a few,” Mumbiela said.

“Here religions can play a key role: reminding us that a human being is not an algorithm, but the image of God, and that technologies must remain tools, not become new idols,” he added.

Mumbiela emphasized that religions should support ethical regulation of the digital sphere, encourage responsibility among technology developers, protect human dignity online and promote a culture where technology builds fraternity rather than division.

Preventing extremism through youth engagement

The bishop also pointed to youth as a group particularly vulnerable to radicalization, noting that extremism often emerges where young people experience a lack of purpose or belonging. He said religious leaders must respond with condemnation and by creating alternatives rooted in participation and responsibility.

“Radicalization often arises where youth face emptiness – lack of meaning, injustice, or isolation (…) We must show them the positive face of faith. If religion appears only as prohibitions and formalism, they walk away. But if faith is lived as a source of hope and freedom, it becomes attractive. Young people are sensitive to hypocrisy, but they are also open when they see sincerity and love,” said Mumbiela.

He called for giving youth an active voice, trusting them with responsibility, and involving them in works of mercy and peacebuilding. Joint efforts of different faiths, he added, can dismantle stereotypes and demonstrate unity in practice.

“In this regard, it is very positive that in recent years the congress has also included a meeting of young leaders of each religion, as this helps them get to know and listen to each other – those who tomorrow will form the core of society,” said Mumbiela.

“When young people see leaders of different faiths can be friends and cooperate, this destroys the myth of strangers and enemies. We, religious leaders, must show the world that faith can unite, not divide – not with abstract slogans, but with deeds that build trust,” he added.

A message of trust and hope

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, convened every three years in Astana since 2003, brings together high-level representatives from global faith traditions, political figures, and international organizations. Its stated purpose is to provide a platform for dialogue across religions and cultures, addressing global challenges such as conflict, inequality, and climate change.

“When we, believers of different traditions, meet and respect one another, we already bear witness to the world that dialogue is stronger than hatred, and brotherhood stronger than enmity,” Mumbiela said.

“In Kazakhstan, I feel that this future is possible. Here we already see a model of fraternity and cooperation that can become an example at the international level. I would like this to inspire everyone from heads of state to ordinary believers, to believe: peace is possible if we begin building it together,” he said.