Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan: Islam’s Inherent Values Foster Tolerance and Justice

Editor’s Note: In the run-up to the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Sept. 17–18 in Astana, The Astana Times has launched a special series exploring the diversity of spiritual life in Kazakhstan. The first articles highlighted the Jewish, Bahá’í, Russian Orthodox and Pentecostal church communities. This edition turns to the Muslim community in Kazakhstan and its role in the country’s interfaith dialogue.

ASTANA – The universal values of humanity and tolerance inherent in Islam help to break down cultural barriers, alleviate stigma surrounding the faith, and foster a society grounded in social justice, said Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan (SAMK) and Supreme Mufti.

As the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions approaches, The Astana Times spoke with Taganuly on what has changed since the last congress in 2022 and the evolving dynamics within Kazakhstan’s Muslim community, the largest among all religions.

Interfaith dialogue dynamics since the 2022 congress

In a country that supports a culture of tolerance, the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions acts as a collective platform to promote peace and understanding through diplomatic means.

“The congress is not just a gathering of religious leaders; it is a means of maintaining peace between peoples, a major step towards strengthening stability in society. Therefore, for the Muslims of Kazakhstan, this gathering is an important platform for correctly conveying Islamic values, calling for peace, and setting an example for the younger generation,” said Taganuly.

According to him, amid violence falsely justified in the name of religion, the congress helps to build better interfaith understanding, including the understanding of Islam, which, in turn, leads to mutual trust.

“First, it allows us to convey the values ​​of Islam, which are so dear to all humanity, that is, calling for mercy, peace, justice, and goodness, at the international level. Second, such gatherings clearly demonstrate to the world community that the Muslim community in our country is peace-loving, open, and loyal to spiritual values,” said Taganuly.

Since the latest congress in 2022, the purpose of the gathering has expanded beyond the exchange of ideas.

“If earlier, religious leaders exchanged views mainly on religious principles and mutual respect, now the practical aspect of the dialogue has intensified. That is, religious representatives are actively addressing specific problems in society, in particular, issues of educating young people, preventing extremism, preserving family values, social justice, and ecology,” Taganuly said.

“A similar trend is also clearly visible in the experience of Kazakhstan. Religious organizations, together with state and public structures, hold charity events and participate in educational projects,” he added.

The historic moment when Pope Francis, then-head of the Roman Catholic Church, celebrated a holy mass in Astana and participated in the congress highlighted the vital role of religious leaders in fostering dialogue.

“At the global level, common appeals of religious leaders are becoming more frequent, and their influence on international political and social processes is increasing. This indicates that interfaith dialogue has reached a new stage, which is not just about words, but also about concrete actions,” Taganuly said.

Outside the congress, representatives of different religious confessions in Kazakhstan do not break off their ties with each other and participate in public initiatives together, according to the supreme mufti.

“For example, Muslims and representatives of other religions work together in good deeds such as charity campaigns, providing humanitarian aid, and participating in cultural events. Congratulating each other on religious holidays has become a tradition. This is evidence of the strong trust and respect within the country,” he said.

Religion’s response to pressing global issues

Taganuly highlighted that Islam is based on respect, stating that religion is a source of morality and social justice without being too doctrinal and imposing specific principles on all citizens.

“Religion is a system of values ​​common not only to religious people, but also to the entire society. Both a person who considers himself a Muslim and a person who calls himself an atheist can benefit from the basic values ​​of religion in their lives. Because religion is not just worship; it is a moral orientation that educates a person in goodness, justice, mercy, and honesty,” said Taganuly.

Religion offers important insights into addressing pressing global challenges, including those related to climate change and social injustice.

“For example, in connection with climate change, religions call for getting rid of wastefulness, caring for nature, and treating it responsibly. In our holy book, the Quran, Allah Almighty commands: ‘Eat and drink, but do not waste. Surely, He does not like the wasteful’ [Surah Al-A’raf, verse 31],” he said.

According to him, empowering religious values will demonstrate the unique role faith can play in building a better society.

“From the perspective of social justice, religions call for protecting the weak, caring for orphans and widows, and establishing justice in society. On the issue of gender equality, respecting women, protecting their honor, and assessing their place in society fairly are common principles of both Islam and other religions. That is, religions can make a significant contribution to solving global problems by providing moral guidance to society, calling for responsibility, and mobilizing people for good deeds,” he said.

In Kazakhstan, political, religious and educational institutions have been working together to promote religious harmony.

“In turn, the SAMK is making efforts to establish regular contacts with state structures, various religious organizations, and representatives of civil society, promoting common values. Thus, religious harmony in Kazakhstan is reflected in concrete actions in everyday life,” Taganuly said.

Dynamics within the Kazakh Muslim community

In recent years, there has been a shift in interest towards Islam in Kazakhstan and globally.

“Especially among young people, the desire for religious education has increased, the number of visitors to mosques has increased, and the number of participants in religious literacy courses is increasing. This is a gratifying fact,” said Taganuly.

The SAMK has also taken considerable efforts to educate the public, ensuring the doctrines and beliefs of a religious system are not misused to discriminate against others or to justify violence.

“Immunity against radical ideology is being formed, and the religious literacy of the people is increasing. This is an important factor contributing to the prevention of extremism,” he said.

Another positive change, he noted, is the promotion of religion in conjunction with national values.

“Our young people have begun to perceive Islam not only as an external form of worship but as a whole way of life that encourages education, honest work, kindness, and respect for parents. These trends indicate that religious consciousness in society has risen to a new level. This is evidence of the spiritual maturity of the Muslim community of Kazakhstan,” said the supreme mufti.