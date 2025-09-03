Kazakhstan Strengthens Position in International Peace Ranking

ALMATY – The Global Peace Index report (GPI) published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has revealed that Kazakhstan has improved its position, rising five places compared to last year to secure 56th position among 163 countries and territories, Kazinform reported on Sept. 2.

According to the 2025 index, Kazakhstan ranks third in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, behind only Bulgaria and Romania. The country outperforms all neighboring states in the region, including Armenia (58th), Uzbekistan (67th), Kyrgyzstan (78th), Tajikistan (79th), and Turkmenistan (87th).

Kazakhstan’s overall score stands at 1.875, reflecting improvements across several indicators, including safety levels and perceptions of crime. Despite a global trend toward increased militarization, Kazakhstan has maintained relative stability, positively impacting its ranking.

Globally, the report notes that the world has become less peaceful, with the average peace level declining by 0.36%. In 2025, 74 countries improved their scores, while 87 recorded declines. Iceland again tops the list as the world’s most peaceful nation.

According to the report, strengthening the concept of Positive Peace — which emphasizes resilient institutions, public trust and community cohesion — is a key to achieving long-term progress and stability.