Media Accreditation Opens for AI & Digital Bridge 2026 in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Media accreditation is now open for the International IT Forum AI & Digital Bridge 2026, to be held on Oct. 1-3. The deadline for applications is Sept. 15.

The forum, formerly known as Digital Bridge, will be held in an updated format focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and advanced technologies.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 will gather global tech companies, investors, startups, researchers, and government representatives to discuss key trends in AI and the digital economy. The program includes panel sessions, B2B meetings, and thematic tracks covering government technology, startups, talent, creative industries, and game development.

A key highlight will be the meeting of the Council on Artificial Intelligence Development, which will focus on national AI policy, ecosystem growth, and workforce training.

The event will also feature the Astana Hub Battle startup competition and Startup Alley, showcasing innovative projects to international investors and partners.

Since its launch, the forum has attracted more than 127,000 participants from 100 countries, with over 1,500 speakers, 600 startups, and 500 investors.

Organizers include the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Akimat of Astana. The venue will be the EXPO International Exhibition Center and the Alem.ai AI Center.

Journalists may register here.