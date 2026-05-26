Kazakhstan Approves $71 Million Biopharmaceutical Plant in Almaty Region

ALMATY – Kazakh government has approved the construction of a 32.5 billion tenge (US$71 million) full-cycle biopharmaceutical plant in the Alatau Special Economic Zone as part of broader efforts to expand domestic pharmaceutical production and reduce reliance on imports.

The investment agreement between Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry and Steppe Pharmaceuticals was approved by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, reported the PM’s press service.

The project is expected to become one of Kazakhstan’s key pharmaceutical manufacturing initiatives, focusing on the localization of high-tech drug production and the development of advanced biomedical technologies.

The future plant will manufacture 20 types of medicines, including treatments for cancer and rare diseases, as well as modern immunobiological products.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2031, with the facility expected to reach full production capacity in 2032. A transition to full-cycle manufacturing for key product lines is planned by 2034.

In addition to pharmaceutical production and certification, the complex will include research and development capabilities, bioequivalence studies, registration dossier preparation and the implementation of international GMP quality standards.

The project will also establish a training and professional development system for Kazakh specialists working in the pharmaceutical sector.

Officials say the plant will create nearly 60 jobs and strengthen Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical security by expanding domestic production of essential medicines.

According to the government, Kazakhstan is implementing eight major investment projects in the pharmaceutical industry. Domestic pharmaceutical production reached 191.1 billion tenge last year, marking an 8.7% increase compared to 2024, while total investment in the sector has exceeded 390 billion tenge.

The government says the new complex in the Almaty Region is expected to become another anchor project supporting the development of a modern pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem in Kazakhstan.