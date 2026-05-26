Kazakhstan Prioritizes Tourism Growth, Backs Almaty Superski Project

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is intensifying efforts to develop tourism as a strategic sector of the economy, with officials highlighting the need for modern, environmentally responsible infrastructure and stronger regional coordination during the first meeting of the Coordination Council for Tourism Development, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva on May 25.

The council, established in April, serves as a permanent interagency platform bringing together government agencies, regional authorities, businesses and experts to coordinate tourism policy and remove barriers to sector development.

Officials discussed an updated action plan for implementing Kazakhstan’s Tourism Development Concept through 2029. Presented by Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Bauyrzhan Rapikov, the plan includes 61 measures focused on infrastructure, investment, tourism products and international promotion, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Tourism becomes a key economic driver

Balayeva said tourism is increasingly becoming a strategic sector influencing employment, small and medium-sized businesses, investment and the country’s international image.

According to Balayeva, interest in ecological, mountain and nature tourism has grown significantly, with more families and casual travelers visiting natural areas for weekend trips and outdoor recreation.

Balanced approach to mountain tourism

At the meeting, Balayeva emphasized the importance of the Almaty Superski project, describing it as part of a broader vision for developing the Almaty mountain cluster while ensuring environmental protection and public access.

She stressed that tourism development should balance infrastructure expansion with environmental responsibility, including visitor limits, ecological monitoring and carefully planned routes.

“The discussion is not only about building infrastructure, but about the future of Almaty, the development of Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, public access to the mountains, safety and responsible treatment of the unique nature of the Ile-Alatau,” Balayeva said.

Almaty Superski to remain public infrastructure

Officials said the Almaty Superski project is intended to function as public tourism infrastructure rather than a closed resort. Plans include cable cars, safe hiking routes, visitor centers, viewing platforms and basic sanitary facilities to improve accessibility for families, elderly visitors and people with limited mobility.

Authorities also underlined that Kok-Zhailau land will remain within the Ile-Alatau State National Natural Park and retain its protected status. The project does not include private cottages or villas and can proceed only under strict environmental oversight, scientific supervision and public monitoring.