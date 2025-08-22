Every Person Holds Priceless Gems: Kazakhstan’s Bahá’í Community on Education, Unity, and Upcoming Congress

Editor’s Note: In the run-up to the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for Sept. 17–18 in Astana, The Astana Times has launched a series exploring the diversity of spiritual life in Kazakhstan. The first article examined the Jewish community. This week, we profile the Bahá’í community, a relatively small yet dynamic group whose members place unity of humanity and dialogue at the center of their faith.

ASTANA – The Bahá’í community in Kazakhstan is relatively small, but its values can find a profound resonance in every person. As the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions prepares to open in Astana in September, Askhat Yangaliyev, chairman of the Bahá’í community in Astana, reflects on their journey, challenges, and the principles they hope to share.

“We are greatly encouraged that the role of the younger generation has been highlighted in this important space,” Yangaliyev said, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming congress.

“As part of the Youth Forum, held under the congress, discussions are planned on developing values-based leadership among young people. This is a highly relevant issue, since in the absence of clear moral reference points, youth often fail to find deeper meaning in life and become vulnerable to propaganda and manipulation. Trust in public institutions is being replaced by cynicism, while the accepted system of social values is either immediately rejected or called into question,” he explained.

Yangaliyev describes the efforts to help younger generations build a strong moral and spiritual foundation as both “timely and essential.”

“From our side, we propose that this discourse also considers the contribution that religious communities can make to the process. For example, religion can offer a renewed understanding of leadership, as the ability to unlock the potential instilled in human nature by the creator, and to direct that potential toward building a better world,” he said.

A century-long journey

The roots of the Bahá’í community in Kazakhstan stretch back nearly 100 years.

“The arrival of the first believers is linked to Turkistan, which included the southern regions of the Kazakh lands, where Iranian Bahá’ís resettled in the mid-19th century after facing persecution in their homeland. Later, during the political repressions of the 1930s and again in the 1950s, Bahá’ís, like other believers, were subjected to repression and were exiled to cities across Kazakh cities. Those who embraced the faith during that period could not openly proclaim its teachings, but they sought to embody its principles in their daily lives,” Yangaliyev said.

Everything changed when Kazakhstan gained independence in 1991 and later adopted the law on freedom of religion. This allowed the Bahá’í community to grow and establish administrative structures.

However, unlike world religions, the Bahá’í faith has no clergy. “The community is managed by collegial bodies at the local and national levels. These institutions are chosen annually from among the adult believers of a locality or the entire country. With changes in religious legislation and the emergence of new communities, Bahá’ís were able to elect their first administrative institutions,” Yangaliyev said.

Unity of humanity

One of the fundamental principles of the Bahá’í teachings is the unity of humanity. To understand this fully, one needs to dig deeper into how the Bahá’í views the collective history of the world. Just as a person moves from infancy to adolescence and adulthood, humanity, he noted, is progressing toward unity.

“The unity of humankind is tied to its maturity and represents the next, inevitable stage of our collective evolution. The turbulence of our age resembles the trials of adolescence, when a person seeks to leave behind the habits of childhood, discover their purpose, and gain independence. It is a promising stage of life, in which youthful fervor gradually gives way to mature reflection and a sense of responsibility,” Yangaliyev explained.

“Every person living on this earth, no matter their origin or faith, draws inspiration from the one divine source. Closely tied to this principle is the belief that we are all members of a single human family, and that the diversity of cultures and traditions is what gives humanity its richness and beauty,” he said.

The community members work together to nurture the spiritual education of children, to learn how to engage with others in a spirit of unity, and to strive to be free from all forms of prejudice. Yangaliyev draws attention to education and dialogue as key tools to put these principles into practice.

“Through education and dialogue, it is possible to address the root causes of conflict. When I speak of education, I don’t mean only the humanities, which are valuable in themselves and advance scientific progress. To ensure the well-being of society, we also need knowledge of spiritual and social realities. This is where religion, by describing spiritual laws, offers humanity a vast ocean of knowledge and practice. By drawing on these two sources, science and religion, and consulting together in a spirit of unity on how to overcome today’s challenges, we can move forward,” Yangaliyev said.

The task for every person is to make sure relations at all levels, whether family, societal, or international, are based on the principle of unity.

“The same principle of unity and reciprocity that permeates the universe should also be reflected in human affairs. Building this reality is not the work of a single generation, but in this process, each person today has an essential role to play,” he added.

Challenges facing the community

Yangaliyev said that the struggles that the community faces today are the same struggles every Kazakh citizen has.

“Bahá’ís view the processes unfolding in the world through the lens of two complementary forces – construction and destruction. Destructive forces are those that drive people apart, creating barriers that are difficult to overcome. One institution particularly affected by these forces today is the family. Bahá’ís strive to learn how to strengthen this vital institution of society, how to build strong families where all members interact with one another in a spirit of love and respect,” said Yangaliyev.

Becoming free from prejudices is also a challenge. According to Yangaliyev, prejudice is the main source of division among people, and it stems from a lack of understanding of the unity of the human family.

“Understanding power not as a limited resource to be fought over, but as a force rooted in love, unity, humble service, and pure deeds, helps those entrusted with responsibility to make decisions, to learn building dialogue, to recognize people’s potential, to place trust in them, and to inspire,” he said.

Working with youth

The community places a special emphasis on educational programs. One program focuses on children, helping parents and older family members instill in the young what Yangaliyev describes as “praiseworthy qualities.”

“Participants, often young parents or older family members, come to understand that every person is like a mine rich with priceless gems, and that the purpose of education is to uncover these treasures and help turn them into a source of benefit. With this mindset, they learn how to raise children, nurture their qualities, and guide them in forming constructive habits,” he said.

Another course is designed to unlock the potential of adolescents. Its duration is three years.

“As we have mentioned, the teenage years are a formative time. It is the best period in a person’s life. In many cases, youth who have recently gone through this stage themselves become mentors, helping those younger than them to develop the ability to express their thoughts clearly, to carry out simple community projects to improve their neighborhoods, to learn how to be friends, and to acquire intellectual skills,” Yangaliyev said.

The global interfaith forum is expected to gather over 100 delegations from around 60 countries on Sept. 17-18. It will feature the plenary session chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, followed by breakout discussions on global challenges, and the second Forum of Young Religious Leaders, centered on youth engagement in fostering peaceful coexistence.