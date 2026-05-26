Kazakhstan Launches $100 Million Green Copper Plant Project in Aktobe 

ASTANA – Construction has officially begun on the Eurasian Integrated Green Copper Industry Plant in the Aktobe Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on May 25, a $100 million Kazakhstan-China investment project that will produce copper rod and cable products for domestic and export markets.

The plant is expected to create 250 permanent jobs and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in advanced copper processing and industrial manufacturing, according to the Department of Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development of the Aktobe Region.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together representatives of the Aktobe regional administration, Kazakh Invest National Company, Chinese investors Beijing Jinyi Yuanfang Holding Group and Phoenix Industrial Group, as well as business and diplomatic officials from Kazakhstan and China.

The new facility will have a design capacity of 25,000 tons of refined copper annually, using copper scrap collected across Kazakhstan as raw material. The project is expected to transform Aktobe into a regional hub for copper processing while supporting the country’s broader industrialization and economic diversification goals.

Deputy Akim (Governor) of the Aktobe Region, Abzal Abdikarimov, said the project reflects Kazakhstan’s efforts to expand manufacturing, attract investment, reduce dependence on imports, and develop new export-oriented industries.

“This project is a direct result of the negotiations held during our working visit to China earlier this year, and it is also the first plant to be built within this SEZ. The initiative will become a new driver of economic growth for the region, creating jobs and strengthening the competitiveness of domestic products,” he said.

According to Kazakh Invest Chair Sultangali Kinzhakulov, Chinese investment in Kazakhstan currently totals nearly $25 billion, with around 250 projects under development nationwide. He added that Kazakhstan attracts approximately 60% of all Chinese investment in Central Asia.

The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. Its products will supply Kazakhstan’s domestic market and be exported to countries in the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

The project aligns with the green metallurgy principles by using recycled copper scrap, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the metals industry. The location within the Aktobe SEZ will also provide investors with tax and customs incentives and access to established transport and logistics infrastructure.

The project is expected to increase production localization, strengthen Kazakhstan’s export capacity, attract additional foreign direct investment, and support the development of higher-value industrial supply chains in the Aktobe Region.