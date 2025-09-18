Tokayev Highlights Role of Religious Leaders in Promoting Peace at Congress Closing

ASTANA – Peace is humanity’s greatest asset and a value shared by all peoples and religions, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing ceremony of the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 18.

He emphasized that despite differences in faith and traditions, participants were united by common aspirations, as reflected in the Final Declaration. Tokayev noted the importance of constructive dialogue, protection of religious sites, sustainable development, and addressing the ethical use of artificial intelligence, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev welcomed the congress’ recommendations to develop documents on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change and ensuring responsible AI use. He also highlighted the contribution of youth, experts, and scientific communities to strengthening spiritual diplomacy.

Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and expanding cooperation with UN institutions and other partners.

“Only peace and stability can serve as a guarantee of a bright future,” he said.