Building Bridges of Faith: How Pentecostalism Supports Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Unity

ALMATY – Over the years, as Kazakhstan shaped its identity as a sovereign, secular, and multi-confessional state, the Pentecostal movement has emerged as the leading force among officially registered Protestant churches, becoming one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing Christian communities in the country.

As Astana prepares to host the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Pastor Vitaliy Pak, a senior leader of the Life Source Christian Evangelical Pentecostal Church in Almaty, spoke about the church’s mission, the importance of guiding young people, and Kazakhstan’s steps toward fostering interfaith harmony.

Unity through diversity

Kazakhstan places great importance on fostering religious tolerance and mutual respect. Pak emphasized that registered religious organizations play a vital role in maintaining this balance, contributing to the nation’s stability and unity.

“Here in Kazakhstan, we are open and respectful, allowing every person to choose the faith that feels right for them. Our church never judges or criticizes other religions. The goal is to promote harmony and help maintain a strong and healthy spiritual atmosphere in Kazakhstan,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of the upcoming congress, where he will represent the Union of Christians and Evangelical Faith of Kazakhstan as a board member.

“We expect that this congress will bring different religious denominations even closer together. Kazakhstan is home to a wide diversity of confessions, and we believe the event will foster a warm and respectful atmosphere. It reaffirms that our country is on the right path – here, there is no discrimination against any religion,” the pastor said.

Looking ahead, Pak stressed that the congress is not only an important platform for dialogue but also a reflection of Kazakhstan’s broader mission to strengthen interfaith understanding.

“Our goal is to continue strengthening unity, tolerance, and harmony as core values of our society. Hosting so many global spiritual leaders in Kazakhstan is an honor and a truly significant event for our nation,” he said.

Pentecostal roots in Kazakhstan

One of the defining moments for the Pentecostal movement came in 1990, when a missionary family led by Pastor Kim Sam Son arrived in Almaty from Frankfurt. His mission was initiated by the Grace Church in California, United States, which sent them to Kazakhstan to begin pastoral and evangelical work during this transitional period.

“Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, society was facing economic hardship, social uncertainty and a lack of direction. At that time, there was a deep spiritual hunger among people. Life in the early 1990s was extremely difficult, and many were searching for hope and meaning,” Pak said.

According to him, during that period, many people encountered God, embraced faith in Jesus Christ, and became part of the growing Pentecostal movement. This marked the beginning of the church’s active ministry and community life in Kazakhstan.

“Our church has always focused on bringing teachings that help people rebuild their lives after finding salvation, guiding them toward a spiritually healthy and balanced life. The goal has never been just to help people discover faith, but also to support their recovery and journey,” the pastor said.

From tension to acceptance

Reflecting on the early years of Pentecostal communities in Kazakhstan, Pak recalled that the initial period was not without challenges, as society adjusted to the emergence of faith.

“In the very beginning, there was some misunderstanding and a bit of tension. People were simply unfamiliar with evangelical churches at the time, so perceptions weren’t always positive. But that didn’t last long,” he said.

According to him, the situation changed significantly as Kazakhstan developed a more balanced and inclusive religious policy.

“Our government set the right course. There was no sense of superiority of one religion over another. As long as a community carried out its religious activities in accordance with the law, everything was fine — there was no discrimination or pressure,” the pastor said.

He noted that the adoption of new legislation and consistent government efforts to regulate and support all officially registered religious organizations created an atmosphere of stability and mutual respect.

“Over time, the state began to treat all faiths and denominations positively. Today, we can truly feel how this approach has shaped a healthy spiritual atmosphere throughout our society,” Pak added.

Building bridges between faiths

Pak highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue between different faith leaders in Kazakhstan, noting the active role of the Religious Leaders’ Club in Almaty. The platform brings together representatives from all major religious denominations and communities, fostering an atmosphere of respect and cooperation.

“Here in Almaty, we have the Religious Leaders’ Club that unites leaders from almost all major confessions — Orthodox, Muslims, Catholics, Seventh-day Adventists, and various Christian denominations. We meet regularly, at least once every two months, to exchange ideas, discuss social initiatives and celebrate important events together,” he said.

The club was initiated by the Almaty Department for Religious Affairs, which continues to play a key role in supporting interfaith dialogue and ensuring open communication between religious communities.

“When we meet, we don’t debate theology or doctrine. Our focus is on living in harmony, supporting one another, and working for the benefit of society. What we build together as leaders is reflected in our congregations and, ultimately, throughout the whole of Kazakhstan,” Pak explained.

Next generation of leaders

Pak acknowledged that today’s world presents many distractions and shifting priorities, making it increasingly challenging to guide younger generations.

“Values are changing in society, and the world constantly pulls young people in different directions,” he said.

The pastor’s mission at the church extends to preparing future leaders who can serve both the church and society.

“We want our young people not only to become believers but also to grow into active servants — serving their communities, their churches and the nation as a whole,” the pastor explained.

“We’re already seeing the second and even third generations of believers. My goal is to pass on leadership to a younger generation with good hearts and the right values, so they can continue this mission and bring maximum benefit to our society,” he said, emphasizing that this generational transition is now underway.

This focus on youth aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader interfaith vision. For the first time, the upcoming congress will feature the Forum of Young Leaders, reflecting the country’s growing emphasis on preparing the next generation to sustain dialogue, mutual respect, and unity.

“We teach our children from an early age to respect elders, love their country and develop strong moral character. When these values are rooted deeply, young people grow up to contribute positively to society and help preserve harmony in our nation,” the pastor said.

Looking ahead

As Kazakhstan prepares to welcome religious leaders from across the globe, Pak believes the country’s unique spirit of mutual respect and dialogue will continue to strengthen.

“Kazakhstan has shown the world that unity and diversity can coexist. If we pass on the right values to the next generation, I believe our country will flourish and remain a model of harmony for years to come,” he concluded.