Kazakhstan’s National Museum Showcases 86 Unique Exhibits of World Religions

ASTANA – The National Museum of Kazakhstan has opened the exhibition Priceless Treasures of Religious Traditions of the World, featuring 86 exhibits such as sacred texts, icons, prayer rugs, meditation bowls, and a menorah. The exhibition, running through Sept. 27, highlights Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and Judaism.

Organized with the International Center for Dialogue of Religions and Confessions, the display aims to strengthen interfaith understanding, reported Kazinform on Sept. 15.

“This is an important step towards dialogue between faiths and strengthening mutual understanding,” said Bakytzhan Esbergenov, deputy chairman of the center.

The exhibition is part of the 23rd session of the Congress Secretariat and precedes the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, set for Sept. 17–18 in Astana.

In the run-up to the congress, The Astana Times has launched a special series exploring the diversity of spiritual life in Kazakhstan. The articles highlighted the Jewish, Bahá’í, Russian Orthodox, Catholic, Pentecostal church and Muslim communities.