New Flights to China, Vietnam, and Egypt to Launch from Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and Egypt’s Air Cairo will open new flights to China, Vietnam, and Egypt this year, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on Jan. 20.

From March, Air Astana will launch routes from Almaty to Nha Trang, Vietnam, with four weekly flights, and from Astana to Nha Trang with three weekly flights. The airline will also begin a new route from Almaty to Guangzhou, China, with three weekly flights.

Starting from the spring-summer season, Air Cairo plans to open a weekly flight from Kostanai to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and two weekly flights from Almaty to Hurghada. The airline will also resume weekly flights from Almaty to El Alamein.