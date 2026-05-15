Tokayev Proposes Turkic AI Network and Digital Integration at Turkic States Summit

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a network of artificial intelligence centers, a joint Turkic IT hub and a unified digital platform for Turkic history and culture during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, as member states discussed expanding cooperation in technology, digitalization and investment amid rising global instability.

Speaking at the summit on May 15, Tokayev said the rapid global race for technological leadership means Turkic countries must consolidate efforts in digitalization, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to avoid “remaining on the sidelines of progress.”

“In an era of technological competition, digital transformation and artificial intelligence must ensure the shared progress of the Turkic world,” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan pushes digital agenda

Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s ambitions to become a regional digital hub and said digital transformation remains one of the country’s strategic priorities.

He noted that Kazakhstan declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, launched two supercomputers and opened the International AI Center Alem.ai in Astana. The next step, he said, is creating a Data Center Valley aimed at attracting major global technology companies and international digital capital.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s newly introduced Golden Visa program for foreign entrepreneurs, investors and highly qualified specialists, as well as the adoption of the country’s Digital Code and artificial intelligence legislation.

“In the near future, Kazakhstan will approve the Digital Qazaqstan strategy, which will define the country’s future direction in digital development,” he said.

AI network and joint Turkic IT hub proposed

Among Tokayev’s main proposals was the creation of a network of AI centers across Turkic countries to promote joint research, talent development and technology exchange. He also announced plans to establish a new-format AI university in Kazakhstan and said Astana is ready to provide grants for students from Turkic states.

Tokayev further proposed holding annual scientific and technological olympiads in programming, AI and advanced digital technologies among young people from member states.

In another initiative, he suggested creating a joint IT hub called Turkic AI within the Alem.ai center in Astana.

President Tokayev also called for mutual recognition of digital signatures and electronic documents among OTS members, saying this would strengthen trade and economic integration.

Cybersecurity and space cooperation

Tokayev reminded participants that Kazakhstan had earlier proposed establishing OTS digital monitoring and innovation centers, as well as a cybersecurity council to help member states exchange operational information and respond to digital threats.

“Kazakhstan has prepared a package of documents on these initiatives and submitted them to member states for consideration,” he said.

The president also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in space technologies, including satellite communications, navigation and monitoring systems.

“Our countries possess the necessary scientific, technological and financial potential for systematic development in this area,” he said, citing the CubeSat-12U scientific satellite project as an example.

Cultural heritage remains part of the agenda

Alongside technology and digitalization, Tokayev emphasized preserving Turkic cultural and historical identity. He proposed developing a Convention on the Preservation of Turkic Civilization Heritage and creating a multilingual digital platform dedicated to the history and culture of Turkic peoples.

Kazakhstan also announced the establishment of a Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan, intended to host joint scientific research, educational programs and cultural initiatives among member states.

Not a military alliance

Addressing growing external speculation about the organization’s geopolitical ambitions, Tokayev rejected characterizations of the OTS as a military alliance.

“The OTS is not a geopolitical project and not a military organization. It is a unique platform aimed at strengthening trade, economic, technological, digital and cultural-humanitarian cooperation among brotherly nations,” he said.

“The Turkic world must preserve its unity, remain committed to its goals and move forward together,” he added.