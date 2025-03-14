Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines Expands Routes with New Flights to Seoul

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will launch Shymkent-Seoul flight on May 29. The flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Thus, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and South Korea will increase from eight to ten per week, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on March 13.

On the same day, the airline will open a new Shymkent-Cairo route.

SCAT will also launch Shymkent-Munich and Shymkent-Budapest flights on May 27.

Kazakhstan’s largest airline Air Astana plans to launch a new Almaty-Da Nang route starting June 4.

The ministry has announced plans to introduce 16 new destinations this year, including Rome, Munich, Budapest, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Busan. Additionally, budget-friendly options for passengers will increase with the arrival of four new foreign low-cost carriers: SpiceJet from India, Eastar Jet and T’way Air from South Korea, and Thai AirAsia from Thailand.