ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will launch a direct Shymkent-Munich flight on May 27, reported the airline’s press service. The flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight duration is approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes. The total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Germany will increase from 11 to 14 per week. On the same day, SCAT will also begin flights from Shymkent to Budapest.