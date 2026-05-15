Kazakhstan to Issue Limited-Edition Coin Celebrating Golden Horde Legacy

ALMATY – The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced the release of a new 2,000-tenge (US$4.25) collectible coin titled ALTYN ORDA, dedicated to the historical legacy of the Golden Horde, one of the largest states in Eurasia during the 13th–15th centuries.

The coin is part of the NBK’s Outstanding Events and People series. Information about the official start of sales will be published later on the regulator’s official website.

According to the NBK, the release aims to preserve historical memory and promote the cultural heritage of the Great Steppe civilization, whose legacy remains closely tied to the formation of statehood and cultural identity across Eurasia, including modern Kazakhstan.

Honoring the legacy of the Golden Horde

The Golden Horde played a major role in shaping political, economic and cultural processes across Eurasia. It helped maintain trade links between East and West, supported commerce along the Silk Road and contributed to the development of a multinational and multi-confessional space.

The NBK noted that the period was marked by the growth of urban culture, crafts, monetary systems and diplomatic relations.

“The historical heritage of the Golden Horde occupies an important place in the continuity of the thousand-year civilization of the Great Steppe,” the statement said.

Coin specifications

The collectible coin is made of 925 sterling silver with gold plating. It weighs 62.2 grams and measures 50 millimeters in diameter. The coin was produced in proof quality with a limited mintage of 1,000 pieces. It was manufactured by the Kazakhstan Mint.

Although intended primarily for collectors, the coin is legal tender across Kazakhstan and can be accepted at face value for all types of payments, bank deposits, transfers and exchanges.