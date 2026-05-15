Kazakhstan to Become First Central Asian Country to Launch Artificial Rain Project

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will become the first country in Central Asia to begin the practical use of artificial rain technologies as part of a new water security initiative being implemented jointly with the National Center of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates.

The full-scale launch of the cloud-seeding project is scheduled for May 17 in the Turkistan Region, where authorities aim to increase reservoir levels and improve water supply for agricultural areas.

The announcement came during a May 15 meeting in Turkistan between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the UAE National Meteorological Center Abdulla Al-Mandous, reported the Akorda.

During the talks, Tokayev highlighted the role of the WMO, a specialized United Nations agency, in strengthening international cooperation on climate, weather forecasting, water resources and disaster risk reduction.

The two sides focused particularly on climate-related challenges that hold strategic importance for Kazakhstan, including the development of early warning systems, modernization of meteorological infrastructure and expansion of scientific data exchange.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology and emphasized the growing importance of water security and water resource management at both regional and global levels.

In this context, he also highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.