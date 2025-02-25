Kazakhstan to Launch Shymkent-Cairo Flights in May

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will open a new Shymkent-Cairo route starting May 29, the Transport Ministry reported.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Additionally, Qazaq Air will launch Astana-Samarkand flights on May 1, with convenient transit in Turkistan. This route allows passengers to explore Turkistan, Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical center, before continuing to one of the world’s oldest cities in Uzbekistan.

Flights are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays.