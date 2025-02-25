Kazakhstan to Launch Shymkent-Cairo Flights in May

By Staff Report in International on 25 February 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will open a new Shymkent-Cairo route starting May 29, the Transport Ministry reported.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Additionally, Qazaq Air will launch Astana-Samarkand flights on May 1, with convenient transit in Turkistan. This route allows passengers to explore Turkistan, Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical center, before continuing to one of the world’s oldest cities in Uzbekistan.

Flights are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »