Tokayev Urges Greater Turkic Cooperation as Global Uncertainty Grows

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev rejected claims that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is evolving into a geopolitical or military alliance, emphasizing instead that the organization is focused on economic, technological and cultural cooperation among Turkic nations.

“The OTS is not a geopolitical project and not a military organization,” Tokayev said during the informal OTS summit in Turkistan on May 15. “It is a unique platform aimed at strengthening trade, economic, high-tech, digital and cultural-humanitarian cooperation among brotherly countries.”

His remarks came amid growing international discussion surrounding the increasing coordination among Turkic states and concerns that the organization could take on a geopolitical dimension. Tokayev said such interpretations were misguided and aimed at creating division.

“For us, strengthening the unity of the Turkic world is an extremely important priority,” he said.

The summit in Turkistan, held under the theme of artificial intelligence and digital development, instead highlighted the organization’s growing focus on digital transformation, technological modernization and shared cultural heritage.

Following the summit, the heads of state of the OTS member countries signed the Turkistan Declaration.

From spiritual heritage to artificial intelligence

The summit combined symbolism and technology-focused diplomacy. Later in the day, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, one of the most important spiritual and historical monuments of the Turkic world and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The leaders viewed rare manuscripts and historical works, including Yasawi’s “Divani Hikmet,” Nizami’s “Khamsa,” Navoi’s ghazals, fragments of the Kyrgyz epic “Manas” and other literary treasures of the Turkic world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also presented the mausoleum with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisari.

The heads of state also laid a capsule marking the start of construction of the new Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan. The future complex will combine scientific research, cultural exhibitions and immersive technologies such as virtual reality, holography and artificial intelligence to showcase the history and philosophy of Turkic civilization.

Digital cooperation at center of summit agenda

Kazakhstan also presented several GovTech and artificial intelligence initiatives to OTS leaders, including the Alem.ai international AI center, two newly launched supercomputers and the planned Data Center Valley project designed to position Kazakhstan as a regional hub for AI computing infrastructure.

Officials also showcased the country’s expanding digital connectivity projects, including Starlink and OneWeb satellite internet technologies and the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line.

Kazakhstan is also working jointly with Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the development of the CubeSat scientific satellite, scheduled for launch next year.