Jackie Chan Hints at More Kazakhstan Projects as ‘Armor of God: Ultimatum’ Begins Filming

ALMATY – Jackie Chan said the upcoming film “Armor of God: Ultimatum” will mark the beginning of broader creative cooperation with Kazakhstan as production prepares to launch simultaneously in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan this summer, reported the Kazinform news agency.

Filming for the latest installment of the iconic action-adventure franchise is scheduled to begin on July 4, with principal photography taking place throughout July. The film is expected to premiere globally in the second quarter of 2027.

“This is my first project with Kazakh partners, but it will not be the last. We will announce much more soon. I have never filmed there before, and it opens many new visual and creative ideas that we can present to audiences,” Chan said.

The film will be directed by Kazakh filmmaker Robert Kun, who has previously worked on international productions and collaborated with several Hollywood studios. Producers include Esmond Ren, Igor Tsay and Salem Entertainment.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the new film has been expanding over the past year. In November 2025, the project team visited Aktau to scout natural filming locations. In December, the Mangystau Region was officially approved as one of the film’s shooting locations. In April, producers also confirmed that part of the filming would take place in Kaskelen, the Almaty Region.