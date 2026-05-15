News Digest: Foreign Media on Middle Corridor, Türkiye-Kazakhstan Cooperation and Migration Reforms

ASTANA – The Astana Times has made a selection of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media worldwide this week. Today’s foreign media digest covers the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, expanding strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and more.

Middle Corridor has real potential to better connect OTS region with global trade flows – Kubanychbek Omuraliyev (Exclusive)

The Middle Corridor has a real potential to better connect the region of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) with global trade flows, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the Informal Summit of the organization in Turkistan.

“Indeed, the Middle Corridor is becoming more and more important in today’s global context. As supply chains are being reshaped, countries are looking not only for faster routes, but also for more reliable and diversified options. In this sense, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a very practical link between Asia and Europe. For us, its development remains a key priority under the Turkic World Vision 2040. It is one of the shortest overland routes between East and West and has real potential to better connect our region with global trade flows,” he said.

Erdoğan, Tokayev highlight expanding Türkiye-Kazakhstan strategic cooperation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the growing strategic partnership between Türkiye and Kazakhstan during a signing ceremony and joint press conference held with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported İlke Haber Ajansı on May 14.

Speaking after bilateral meetings with President Tokayev and accompanying delegations, Erdoğan stated that the two countries conducted comprehensive discussions on a wide range of cooperation areas, including trade, transportation, energy, healthcare, mining, culture, education, technology, and the defense industry.

Kazakh leader hails Turkish firms, seeks deeper ties

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted the strong presence of Turkish businesses in his country, stating that approximately 3,800 Turkish firms are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, reported Yeni Şafak on May 14.

Speaking at the closing session of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Astana alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Tokayev invited Turkish investors to take a more active role in strategic projects.

The significance of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor is better understood each passing day

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a joint press conference following their tête-à-tête and the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council at the Palace of Independence in Astana, reported the Turkish Directorate of Communications on May 14.

Erdoğan said that the significance of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, described as today’s equivalent of the Silk Road, was becoming increasingly evident each day. He noted that Türkiye, together with Kazakhstan and other partners, would continue promoting the corridor not only for goods transportation but also for the delivery of energy resources to the West.

New migration reforms make Kazakhstan a rising destination for global visitors

Kazakhstan is transitioning to a new migration policy model focused on attracting investors, skilled professionals and global talent. The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Arab Times on May 5.

The reform introduces a shift from the traditional permit-and-quota system to a more flexible, incentive-based approach, to position Kazakhstan as a regional hub for investment and human capital. The government has been tasked with implementing the changes by the end of 2026.