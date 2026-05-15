Sound, Stage and Sport: Weekend Lineup of Experiences

ASTANA – This weekend in Astana and Almaty promises a dynamic mix of theater productions, live music, sports events and large-scale performances. Whether you are looking for an atmospheric jazz evening, an opera performance or an energetic festival atmosphere, both cities offer plenty of opportunities to make the most of the weekend.

Astana

Jazz Evening concert, May 16

An atmospheric jazz night invites audiences to enjoy live performances in an intimate evening setting. The program features smooth jazz compositions and improvisation, creating a relaxed and immersive musical experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Kazhymukan” performance, May 16

A musical drama dedicated to the life of legendary Kazakh wrestler Kazhymukan Munaitpasov brings together theatrical storytelling, music and historical themes.

Performance follows the athlete’s journey through dramatic scenes, live music and choreography, creating an emotional and engaging stage experience.

Venue: B2.3 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football Match, May 16-17

Football fans can look forward to an exciting match as Astana faces Atyrau. The game promises fast-paced action, technical play and an energetic atmosphere driven by passionate supporters.

Venue: Sayran Arena; 58/1 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Solana concert, May 17

Electronic music event brings together performers for a night of high-energy dance music. Live sets, visual effects and a vibrant club atmosphere create an immersive nightlife experience for electronic music fans.

Venue: Astana Golf Club. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Ride and Rest Fest, May 16-17

Ride and Fest brings together outdoor activities, live music and entertainment in a relaxed festival setting, offering performances, leisure spaces and recreational activities in a laid-back atmosphere where visitors can unwind and enjoy music in an open-air environment.

Venue: ASP Arena; Tickets are available here.

“Iolanta” opera, May 16

Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s opera “Iolanta” presents a lyrical story of romance and drama set to classical music, combining orchestral performance, expressive vocals and theatrical staging for an immersive opera experience.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Solana concert, May 16

Electronic music event brings together performers for a night of high-energy dance music. Live sets, visual effects and a vibrant club atmosphere create an immersive nightlife experience for electronic music fans.

Venue: Central Stadium; 29/3 Satpaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Turkish Series Soundtrack Concert by Ne Prosto Orchestra, May 16

A live orchestra performance dedicated to the series Kara Sevda will feature well-known soundtracks and cinematic compositions.Combining orchestral arrangements with emotional melodies, the concert offers audiences an immersive musical journey inspired by the popular drama series.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.