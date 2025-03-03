Kazakhstan to Launch New Route to Vietnam

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s largest airline Air Astana plans to launch a new Almaty-Da Nang route starting June 4, the Transport Ministry reported.

Flights will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, increasing the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam from 32 to 34.

Air Astana has also expanded its flight schedule for the Nauryz holiday from March 16 to 30, adding 55 flights, including international routes to Seoul, Istanbul, Male, Beijing, Tbilisi, Phuket, Phu Quoc, London, Dushanbe, Baku, Cam Ranh, and Guangzhou.

The airline will launch new routes to Nha Trang and Guangzhou in March, Frankfurt in June, and from Atyrau to Tbilisi in May, and resume flights to Mumbai in April.

FlyArystan’s domestic low-cost airline added 33 flights and will open the Karagandy-Istanbul route twice weekly starting on June 4.

SCAT Airlines added 32 flights, and will launch routes from Shymkent to Cairo, Xi’an, and Budapest in May.

Qazaq Air will open the Astana-Samarkand route with two weekly flights from May 1.