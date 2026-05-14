Kazakhstan and Türkiye Strengthen Strategic Alliance, Target $15 Billion in Trade

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye during the May 14 high-level talks, where the two leaders pledged to expand cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, education, and defense.

The Presidents held narrow-format talks followed by the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, underscoring their commitment to long-term bilateral ties through the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership, Akorda reported.

Welcoming the Turkish leader to Kazakhstan, Tokayev described Erdoğan’s state visit as “a historic event” that would provide strong impetus to bilateral cooperation.

“Kazakhstan and Türkiye are bound by invariably friendly, brotherly relations and an eternal partnership. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President recalled the agreements reached during his official visit to Türkiye last year and expressed confidence that the council meeting and business forum in Astana would open new opportunities for cooperation.

Erdoğan thanked Tokayev for the warm reception and emphasized the symbolic importance of visiting “the land of ancestors.”

“We are confident that today’s visit will make a significant contribution to strengthening the unity of our brotherly peoples,” Erdoğan said.

Expanding economic cooperation

During the council meeting, Tokayev noted that Kazakh-Turkish relations are developing dynamically within the framework of an expanded strategic partnership.

Türkiye is among Kazakhstan’s largest investors, with total Turkish investment in the Kazakh economy reaching approximately $6 billion. Kazakhstan’s investments in Türkiye have approached $2.5 billion.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased by 8.8% last year, surpassing $5.4 billion. The two leaders reaffirmed their intention to raise bilateral trade to $15 billion.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is prepared to increase exports to Türkiye across 34 categories of goods worth more than $630 million.

Erdoğan stressed the importance of implementing the 67-point Action Plan adopted during the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Astana in April.

Agriculture, transport and investment

Agriculture was among the key areas discussed during the talks. Agricultural trade rose by more than 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $360 million.

Several joint investment projects are underway, including Tiryaki Agro’s gluten production and Alarko Holding’s greenhouse construction.

Kazakhstan also proposed adopting a 2026-2028 roadmap to boost bilateral agricultural trade.

The leaders discussed growing international interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor. Tokayev invited Turkish companies to participate in projects to expand cargo capacity at the ports of Kuryk and Aktau.

In aviation, TAV Airports Holding plans to develop Almaty International Airport into a major logistics hub for Central Asia.

The Presidents also discussed cooperation in energy, mining, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the defense industry.

Education, healthcare and cultural ties

Tokayev emphasized the growing cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Following the devastating 2023 earthquake in Türkiye, Kazakhstan built a new school named after Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in the Turkish province of Gaziantep.

The two countries also agreed to open schools operated by the Maarif Foundation in Astana and Almaty.

Currently, around 14,000 Kazakh students are studying in Türkiye, while nearly 260 Turkish students are enrolled at universities in Kazakhstan. A branch of Gazi University is also expected to open in Shymkent.

In healthcare, Turkish pharmaceutical companies Abdi İbrahim and Nobel have launched production facilities in Kazakhstan.

Additional projects include a dietary supplements plant by Orzax Group in the Turkistan Region and multidisciplinary hospitals being built by YDA Group in Turkistan and Petropavlovsk.

Tokayev awards Erdoğan with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi

Tokayev awarded Erdoğan the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, describing him as a visionary leader and one of the most respected figures in the Turkic world.

Tokayev praised Erdoğan’s role in strengthening cooperation among Turkic states and supporting the development of organizations such as the Organization of Turkic States, TÜRKSOY, and the Turkic Investment Fund.

He said the award symbolizes spiritual brotherhood and historical continuity rooted in the legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi. Erdoğan became the first recipient of the newly established state decoration.

Accepting the honor, Erdoğan thanked Tokayev and said he viewed the award as a sign of deep respect toward Türkiye and the Turkish people.

“May our brotherhood and friendship be eternal,” Erdoğan said.