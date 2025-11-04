Almaty Airport to Become Major International Aviation Hub in Central Asia

ALMATY – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on the Almaty International Airport development project at a Nov. 3 meeting, as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish a major international aviation hub.

During the meeting, TAV Airports Holding CEO Serkan Kaptan and Almaty International Airport President Göker Köse presented updates on the implementation of the airport’s Horizon 2050 strategic development program, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Current works include reconstruction of the domestic terminal, the creation of a modern de-icing platform and noise insulation for nearby residential areas.

According to the concept, the project envisions a system of three runways, including the complete reconstruction of the main runway, the construction of a new cargo apron, logistics and warehouse complexes, and modern passenger infrastructure.

Once completed, the modernization program will increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 55 million and its cargo handling capacity to 500,000 tons by 2050. Currently, Almaty International Airport handles over 12 million passengers per year, accounting for 70 percent of Kazakhstan’s total air traffic volume.

Representatives of TAV Airports Holding reported that $260 million has already been invested in the project and reaffirmed the company’s readiness to reinvest airport profits to ensure the timely implementation of all planned stages.

The meeting also addressed transport accessibility, including plans to construct the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD), a cargo terminal, and a main passenger entrance, to ensure fast and convenient access.