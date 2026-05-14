First Batch of German Breeding Cattle Arrives as Kazakhstan Expands Dairy Sector

ASTANA – The first batch of German breeding cattle has arrived in Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region as part of a major dairy industry expansion project that includes the construction of a 1,440-head dairy farm and a new milk processing plant.

The project is being implemented by Burabay Milk LLP in the Burabay District and the town of Shchuchinsk with support from the Agriculture Ministry, the regional akimat (administration), private investors, and JSC KOKSHE.

The initial shipment included 165 Holstein heifers delivered on a special charter flight from Germany. In total, the company plans to import around 330 head of breeding cattle to establish a highly productive herd for the future farm, reported the Agriculture Ministry on May 14.

The animals are currently undergoing quarantine and adaptation procedures. Over the next 30 days, veterinarians will conduct mandatory health screenings, including tests for particularly dangerous diseases.

Further deliveries of breeding cattle will continue in coordination with regional and district veterinary services.