Turkic States to Hold Informal Summit on AI and Digital Development in Turkistan

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will host the Informal Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on May 15 in Turkistan on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The summit will bring together heads of state and government from OTS member and observer states, along with OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev. Representatives of the Council of Elders and Turkic cooperation organizations are also expected to participate. Foreign ministers of the member states are also scheduled to meet ahead of the leaders’ session.

According to the OTS, the summit will focus on strengthening strategic dialogue among Turkic states on the use of AI, digital innovation and emerging technologies to support economic growth, improve public services and enhance regional connectivity.

Hosting the summit in Turkistan, widely regarded as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, is intended to symbolize the connection between the shared historical heritage of Turkic peoples and their ambitions for a technologically advanced future.

The gathering is expected to further strengthen unity, solidarity and practical cooperation among Turkic states amid accelerating global digital transformation.

Earlier, The Astana Times spoke with Omuraliev about the organization’s activities, development and future priorities.