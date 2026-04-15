Kazakhstan, Türkiye Build on $6 Billion Investment Base with New Deals

ALMATY – Turkish investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $6 billion over the past two decades, with new oil and gas projects under discussion between KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the 14th intergovernmental commission meeting, co-chaired by Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz on April 15.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries to discuss a broad range of areas for cooperation, including trade, investment, industry, transport and logistics, energy, digitalization, agriculture, healthcare, and cultural exchange, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Energy cooperation in focus

Energy partnership was highlighted as a cornerstone of bilateral relations and regional stability. Bektenov emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

He also underlined the strategic role of the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, a key route for transporting Kazakh oil to global markets via Türkiye.

“Energy partnership is a vital area of cooperation and a foundation of regional stability,” Bektenov said.

Trade and investment growth

Türkiye remains one of Kazakhstan’s top five trading partners. Bilateral trade grew by 9% last year, with Kazakhstan’s exports rising by more than 17.7% to reach $3.9 billion.

According to Bektenov, Kazakhstan’s government is now focusing on diversifying trade by increasing the share of high value-added goods.

Over the past 20 years, Turkish investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $6 billion. In 2025 alone, approximately $390 million in investments were attracted. Ninety-eight joint projects worth $4 billion have been completed across sectors such as construction, manufacturing, metallurgy, agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. An additional 50 projects valued at $3.9 billion are under implementation.

Transport and Middle Corridor development

During the meeting, the sides also discussed transport and logistics cooperation that continues to expand rapidly. Rail cargo between Kazakhstan and Türkiye reached 6.4 million tons in 2025, marking a 35% increase compared to the previous year.

More than 4 million tons were transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. Both sides identified further development of this route as a shared priority, including infrastructure modernization, elimination of bottlenecks, expansion of port capacity, and digitalization of logistics systems.

Expanding cooperation across sectors

In agriculture, bilateral trade rose by over 25% to $360 million. Both countries are working to expand exports and launch joint production of higher value-added goods, while strengthening cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary standards.

In the digital sphere, collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States is advancing, including initiatives such as a joint cybersecurity council and the development of a CubeSat-12U satellite.

Kazakhstan also highlighted progress in digital transformation, including the launch of major supercomputing clusters and the International AI Center Alem.ai in Astana.

Healthcare cooperation is also expanding, with Turkish partners involved in building hospitals, developing oncology infrastructure, establishing university clinics, and supporting pharmaceutical production.

Strategic dialogue and future roadmap

Yılmaz described the commission as a key platform for shaping long-term economic cooperation.

“We view today’s meeting as a foundation for strategic consultations that will form a roadmap for future trade and economic relations,” he said.

Following the meeting, both sides signed the official protocol of the 14th session of the intergovernmental commission, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties.