Kazakhstan Turns Into Net Ice Cream Exporter 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan became a net exporter of ice cream for the first time in 2025, as domestic production and exports reached record levels, reflecting the rapid growth of the country’s food industry and export capacity, reported the Ministry of Agriculture on May 13.

According to data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics and industry analysts, ice cream production increased by 22% in 2025 to reach 63,200 tons, which is the fastest growth rate in the sector since the early 2000s.

One of the industry’s major milestones was the country’s transition into a net exporter of ice cream. Exports rose by 36.8% last year to 14,200 tons, surpassing imports for the first time. The main destinations for Kazakh ice cream exports were Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, imports continued to decline. In 2025, ice cream imports fell by 5.1% to 12,200 tons, indicating growing competitiveness of domestic producers both at home and abroad.

The positive trend has continued into 2026. In the first quarter of the year, ice cream production surged by 58.6% year-on-year to 14,566 tons, signaling expanding production capacity and sustained demand in domestic and export markets.

A major driver behind the industry’s growth has been Shin-Line, which accounts for up to 95% of Kazakhstan’s ice cream exports. The company now ranks fourth among ice cream producers in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In 2025, Shin-Line exported 14,200 tons of ice cream, with export revenues exceeding $49 million. The company supplies products to more than 10 countries, including China, Belarus, Mongolia and countries across the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Industry growth has also been fueled by large-scale investments in production infrastructure. Shin-Line’s production facility in Baiserke, built on a 50-hectare site, is considered one of the largest and most technologically advanced ice cream factories in the region. Total investment in the company’s production capacity has reached 64 billion tenge (US$125 million), while its workforce exceeds 3,500 employees.

Export competitiveness has also improved due to rising product value. In 2025, the average export price of Kazakh ice cream increased to $3.47 per kilogram, reflecting higher quality standards and greater added value in domestic production.