Kazakhstan, Türkiye Advance Strategic Partnership at High-Level Talks in Ankara

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Ankara on July 29 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and co-chaired the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, reported the Akorda press service.

During the narrow-format talks, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, with particular emphasis on expanding trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, while Erdoğan reaffirmed his commitment to advancing relations between the two countries to a new level.

Strengthening strategic partnership

During the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Tokayev emphasized that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, rooted in shared historical and cultural values, continues to grow within the framework of their enhanced strategic partnership.

“We are committed to continuing on this path and elevating our relations to a new level. An extensive legal framework already exists between our countries, including more than 60 agreements and treaties. Today, we will sign several more bilateral agreements,” said Tokayev.

Trade was a key focus of the meeting. Bilateral trade turnover reached $5 billion in 2024, and Tokayev said Kazakhstan is prepared to supply 34 categories of products worth $1 billion to the Turkish market. He also stressed the importance of diversifying Turkish exports.

He noted that approximately 4,000 Turkish companies currently operate in Kazakhstan, implementing projects worth $6 billion in energy, construction, agriculture, infrastructure, medicine, and tourism. Kazakh investments in Türkiye have exceeded $2.5 billion.

Tokayev called for greater cooperation in logistics and transport, particularly in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and welcomed Turkish investments in railways, dry ports, cargo terminals, and shipbuilding.

“We welcome Türkiye’s companies to participate in long-term strategic projects. Our countries’ geographic position offers significant transit potential. Around 85% of overland trade between Europe and China moves through Kazakhstan. We are modernizing railways, building new roads, and updating the Caspian Sea infrastructure. Our government is ready to provide preferential terms to Turkish entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Council also addressed energy cooperation, including plans to increase Kazakh oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Tokayev invited Turkish companies to participate in energy projects aimed at reducing electricity shortages and noted cooperation between KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum.

He added that Kazakhstan’s new tax code features a royalty regime designed to encourage deep processing of raw materials and called on Turkish investors to establish a joint fund for mining and natural resource development.

Agricultural cooperation was another key topic. Türkiye is a major destination for Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports, receiving a quarter of its grain, one-third of its cotton, and 26% of its gluten. Bilateral collaboration continues to grow, with 23 joint agricultural projects totaling $1.3 billion currently in development across Kazakhstan, 18 of which are operational.

Broader cooperation across sectors

The two countries also discussed opportunities in defense, information technology, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, education, culture, healthcare, and tourism.

Regarding education, Tokayev announced that two Maarif Foundation schools will open in Astana and Almaty. He also noted that top Turkish universities plan to open branches in Kazakhstan, and construction has begun on a new school in Türkiye’s Gaziantep Province, a region hit by a devastating earthquake.

To enhance tourism and business ties, Kazakhstan announced a 90-day visa-free regime for Turkish citizens.

He also exchanged views on global issues and emphasized the importance of peaceful conflict resolution. Tokayev praised Erdoğan’s diplomatic efforts in the Russia–Ukraine conflict and voiced support for United Nations reform.

“Kazakhstan and Türkiye share a common stance on the need to reform the United Nations and preserve the territorial integrity of all nations. We highly value our cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and will continue working together for global peace and security,” said Tokayev.

Erdoğan welcomed the Kazakh delegation, referring to Kazakhstan as Türkiye’s “second homeland,” and congratulated the Kazakh people on the 180th anniversary of the poet Abai Kunanbaiuly.

“We attach great importance to our partnership with Kazakhstan. We are committed to deepening this dynamic across key sectors such as trade, defense, agriculture, tourism, and culture. Kazakhstan stands among our largest trading partners, and we aim to boost our trade turnover to $15 billion,” said Erdoğan.

Declarations and state honor

The two leaders signed a joint declaration and 18 intergovernmental and interagency agreements following the talks.

Tokayev received Türkiye’s highest state honor, the Devlet Nişanı. He called the recognition a “great honor” and a testament to the deep friendship between the two nations.

“I have previously declined both domestic and international awards, but your gesture today holds special significance. This award reflects Türkiye’s respect for the Kazakh people and reaffirms our enduring friendship, built on shared heritage, faith, and culture,” said Tokayev.