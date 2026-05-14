Azerbaijani Oil Tanker Arrives in Japan Amid Strait of Hormuz Concerns

ASTANA — A tanker carrying crude oil from Azerbaijan has arrived in Japan for the first time since tensions around Iran escalated, as Tokyo seeks to diversify energy supplies and reduce risks linked to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The cargo was purchased by ENEOS Holdings, one of Japan’s largest fuel suppliers and operators of gas station networks. According to Japanese media reports, the tanker delivered approximately 45,000 kiloliters of crude oil, equivalent to around 16% of the country’s daily oil consumption.

The shipment comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. Japanese authorities have repeatedly stated that the country maintains sufficient strategic petroleum reserves and alternative supply options, reported Kazinform on May 12.

As part of its energy security policy, Tokyo is considering expanding crude imports from Persian Gulf countries and increasing purchases from the United States.

In addition, Japan began releasing oil from state reserves in March. Authorities said the volumes supplied to the domestic market are sufficient to cover national demand for approximately 45 days. The crude is being sold to wholesale companies at prices below current market levels to help stabilize domestic fuel prices.

Separately, Taiyo Oil recently imported its first shipment of Russian crude oil in nearly a year. A tanker carrying oil from Sakhalin arrived in Japan in early May.