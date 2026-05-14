Kazakhstan’s Chess Rise Takes Center Stage at KazChess Awards

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s rise in the global chess world took center stage in Astana on May 12 as the country honored its top players, coaches and educators during the KazChess Awards 2026 ceremony, reflecting how rapidly the game has evolved into a nationwide system for talent development.

The annual ceremony brought together world champions, young rising stars, government officials and international chess leaders, including Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Speaking at the ceremony, Dvorkovich said Kazakhstan has become “one of the leaders of world chess” and praised the country’s approach to developing the game.

“Kazakhstan is setting an example for other countries and chess communities around the world in how chess should be developed,” he said.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov said the award is designed to recognize not only elite athletes, but the wider chess community developing across the country.

“This is a day of recognition for achievements across different tournaments, formats and generations,” Turlov said. “We are honoring professional players, young talents, veterans and many others who contribute to the development of chess.”

He described chess as one of the most accessible and inclusive sports, highlighting tournaments for children, veterans and players with disabilities.

“Chess creates a universal language that allows people to communicate and interact regardless of social status or background,” he said.

Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has transformed chess from a niche intellectual sport into a growing national ecosystem spanning schools, universities and elite international competition.

Kazakh chess players won 162 medals at official international tournaments in 2025 alone, including 64 gold medals. Over the last three years, Kazakh athletes secured a total of 448 international medals across junior, senior and veteran categories.

The country’s recent success has been driven largely by its younger generation. Among them is Edgar Mamedov, a junior world champion who said he first discovered chess by accident at the age of five.

“I was not even supposed to end up at a chess club,” Mamedov said. “But I got there by chance, became interested immediately, and very early on I realized this was going to be my life.”

He added that Kazakhstan’s chess system has significantly improved in recent years due to stronger institutional support.

“A huge amount of work is being done both by the federation and the state,” he said. “Kazakhstan is already among the strongest countries in youth chess, and it will continue to strengthen its position on the world stage.”

More than 60,000 children across over 1,500 schools participate in Kazakhstan’s Chess in Education program, which aims to develop analytical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than focus solely on competitive outcomes. The initiative is increasingly seen as the foundation of the country’s long-term chess strategy, feeding both talent development and broader educational goals.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the year’s top honors in Kazakhstan’s chess community.

The title of Best Female Player went to three-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva. The Best Male Player award was presented to Aldiyar Ansat. In the Junior of the Year category, honors were shared by Edgar Mamedov and Elnaz Kaliakhmet.

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came during the presentation of the Hope of the Year award to eight-year-old world champion Alisha Bissaliyeva. The award was presented by Kazakhstan’s first cosmonaut Toktar Aubakirov, drawing a standing ovation from the audience.