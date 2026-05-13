Turkic Business Forum Focuses on Investment, AI and Regional Connectivity in Astana

ALMATY – Representatives of governments, financial institutions and business communities from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) gathered on May 13 in Astana to discuss expanding economic integration through industrial cooperation, logistics, agriculture and digitalization during a business forum held ahead of the informal summit in Turkistan.

Speaking at the forum titled Economic Integration and Cooperation of OTS Countries: New Opportunities in Industry, Agriculture, Logistics and Digitalization, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said practical economic cooperation among Turkic states is becoming increasingly important amid global competition for investment, technology and transport routes.

According to him, the OTS market includes more than 170 million people and possesses significant industrial, agricultural and transport potential, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for deeper economic integration among Turkic states. We see major potential in industrial cooperation, joint agro-industrial projects, transport corridors, digital platforms and e-commerce,” Zhumangarin said.

He stressed that the priority now is to move from declarations to practical projects, including new manufacturing facilities, technological alliances and mutual investments.

Turkic Investment Fund expands regional ambitions

A major focus of the forum was the role of the Turkic Investment Fund, which Kazakhstan views as a key financial mechanism for supporting regional projects.

According to Zhumangarin, the fund is prepared to allocate at least $20 million at the initial stage for co-financing projects. Negotiations are underway regarding the fund’s possible participation in financing infrastructure development at Almaty International Airport.

“For Kazakhstan, it is important that the Turkic Investment Fund becomes not just a financial institution, but a full-fledged platform for economic integration that contributes to trade growth, new industries and investment cooperation,” he said.

Forum participants also discussed the growing strategic importance of transport connectivity, particularly the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, as well as modernization of railway and port infrastructure connecting Asia and Europe.

China market access and trade connectivity

Beyond infrastructure and finance, business leaders outlined plans to expand trade access between Turkic countries and China.

Kazybek Shaikh, head of the National Association of Cooperatives, said the organization plans to sign a cooperation agreement with the Foreign Trade Chamber of the Turkic Union after previously reaching an agreement with the All-China Federation of Cooperatives.

According to him, the Chinese side has agreed to provide Kazakh entrepreneurs with shelf space in 341,000 stores across China free of charge.

“We are now considering extending these conditions to all countries of the Turkic world,” Shaikh said.

He described Kazakhstan as a bridge connecting Turkic states with China and the broader Asia-Pacific region, while Türkiye serves as a gateway for Central Asian exports to European markets.

Women entrepreneurs push for greater regional cooperation

Women’s entrepreneurship and regional educational initiatives also featured prominently at the event. Lazzat Ramazanova, chair of the Council of Turkic Women Entrepreneurs under the OTS, called for stronger institutional support for women-led businesses across the Turkic world.

She said the council has launched educational programs and online platforms for women entrepreneurs in the region, with around 150 women currently participating in training programs.

“We want to create sustainable cooperation mechanisms and unite the best practices of the cooperative movement in one educational space,” Ramazanova said.

Agreements signed at Astana forum

During the forum, participants signed several agreements aimed at strengthening practical economic cooperation.

These included a cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Turkic Investment Fund, as well as a memorandum between the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber and the National Association of Cooperatives.

The agreements are aimed at expanding investment cooperation, supporting joint projects and strengthening business partnerships across the Turkic world.